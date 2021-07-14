3rd Affordable Housing Forum Set in F.C. July 25

Buoyed by the decision of the Falls Church Economic Development Authority at its virtual meeting this Tuesday to purchase eight more affordable dwelling units on the market in F.C., being two fourplexes in the Virginia Village on S. Maple St., the City’s League of Women Voters chapter and Citizens for a Better City will hold a third virtual forum on affordable housing on July 25 from 4 – 5:30 p.m.

The forum, the third in a series on the subject co-sponsored by the two groups, will ask “what’s next for affordable housing in The Little City?”

Issues will include how to preserve the City’s existing affordable housing, possible sources of future funding, and how to create new and more diverse affordable units in a city of just 2.2 square miles.

Speakers will include Betsy Faga, member of the Alexandria Housing Affordability Advisory Committee, Jonathan Knopf, vice president of HDAdvisers working to expand housing opportunities in Virginia, Kamilah McAfee of the Wesley Housing Development Corporation, Joshua Shokoor of the F.C. Housing Commission, and James Snyder, director of Planning and Development Services for the City of F.C.

Nancy Vincent, director of F.C.’s Housing and Human Services Department, will moderate the forum. Alison Brown of the F.C. LWV and Hal Lippman of the CBC made the announcement.