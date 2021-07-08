‘Run for the Schools’ Back On for September

The Falls Church Education Foundation’s annual “Run for the Schools” event is back and in person.

The 17th annual FCEF Run for the Schools will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 8 a.m. Participants can run, walk, jog or hop their way through the streets of Falls Church City with fellow Falls Church City Public Schools supporters. Registration is now open.

The 5K course winds through the tree-lined streets of historic Falls Church City. The course is a mix of hills and flat stretches, a little something for every participant.

The course also includes a one-mile loop for runners and walkers. Strollers are welcome, but not bicycles, skateboards, rollerblades or dogs. All participants will receive a race shirt and other promotional items.

Registrants are urged to check out a “Learn to 5k” program by Advantage Trainers of F.C. to prepare.