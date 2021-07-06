Goodwin House Named Top Workplace in D.C.

Goodwin House Incorporated (GHI) has been named one of the top 10 organizations in The Washington Post 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area and has ranked No. 6 in the large company category on the list of organizations receiving a Top Workplace designation.

This is the third year in a row that Goodwin House has received this honor. GHI is in the senior living and healthcare services industry, serving more than 2,100 older adults and employing over 900 people across the D.C. area.

Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, engagement and leadership. For the 2021 survey, more than 65,500 employees in D.C. area organizations shared their feedback through the survey.