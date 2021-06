Anyone who enjoys picking up a guitar in Falls Church has undoubtedly visited Action Music on Park Avenue. Not only will you find countless ways to part with your money there, but you will also see Robert Mays. Robert has been working at the store for the last eight months and is also the guitarist for local band, Milo in the Doldrums. Before joining Action Music Robert was killing it in the kitchen of Cafe Kindred. (Photo: J. Michael Whalen/JMichaelWhalen.com)

