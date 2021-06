The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Clever RX to provide discounted prescription medications to the Falls Church community.

The free program offers discounts on more than 55,000 FCA approved medications for humans and pets, 40 percent of which are under $10.

Discounts are available through cards or by going to Clever RX’s website and, if prompted, using Group #2060 and Member #100136.

For more information, contact the Chamber office at [email protected]