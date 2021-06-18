Capital City Sports Academy Hosts Ribbon Cutting June 19

Capital City Sports Academy is hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The area’s first premier sports performance destination, offers speed, strength, agility and power training for athletes across in age groups ranging from youth to college and adult fitness training through unique boot camp classes and individualized personal training.

The Academy was founded by Graham Kelley, who also founded Blue Ox Axe Throwing, and is owned by Kelley, four of his former Lafayette football teammates, and two former NFL players, Malik Golden and Ross Scheuerman.

Chad Ward, a Northern Virginia native who previously developed high-performing athletes at Evolution Basketball Training, is Capital City’s head coach and general manager.

The grand opening event will include a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., the opportunity to meet the owners and tour the facility along with refreshments, free apparel, and an announcement of the winners of their sweepstakes.

For more information, visit their website.