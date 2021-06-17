Culmore Clinic Hosts Virtual Toast & Fundraiser

The last year has taught everyone the true power of community and the importance of care.

Those interested can join Culmore Clinic for A Virtual Toast on Saturday, June 19 at 7 p.m., as the clinic celebrates the unwavering commitment that the community has shown its staff and patients during this crisis.

Virtual attendance is free to all, simply RSVP before the start of the event at the link provided for access. Although not required, donations are much appreciated and help the clinic to continue to care for its patients.