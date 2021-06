Originally from South Korea, Lily recently moved to Centerville and quickly found work at a local church. I bumped into her at the Falls Church Memorial Day Parade that she had learned about while looking for events to help celebrate her new home. When asked if she had anything to say about her experience in America, she simply said, “Thank you to the veterans.” (Photo: J. Michael Whalen/JMichaelWhalen.com)

