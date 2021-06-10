The Kensington Falls Church Holds Virtual Dementia Conversations

The Kensington Falls Church is hosting Difficult Dementia Conversations virtually on Thursday, June 10 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature Claire Day, Chief Program Officer at the Northern California and Northern Nevada Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association who will share tips to address common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.

For more information about this event or to learn about senior living options at The Kensington, visit www.thekensingtonfallschurch.com.