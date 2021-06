(Photos: J. Michael Whalen)

A DIFFERENT LOOK was rolled out for Falls Church’s Memorial Day Parade this year. Various City departments, including the emergency services, police and even public works, got to show out, as did the City’s elected officials and Grand Marshal Lindy Hockenberry. The parade came to residents all around the City, but had a nice turnout on its usual Park Ave. strip.

(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)



(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)