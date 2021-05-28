F.C. Announces Hiring Of New Public Works Chief

Herb Holmes (Photo: Courtesy City of Falls Church)

The City of Falls Church announced this week that it has welcomed Herb Holmes as the new Superintendent of Public Works.

Throughout April, Holmes shadowed the incumbent, Robert Goff, who will retire on July 1 after 40 years of service. As of this week, Holmes is the Superintendent, and Goff is assigned to special projects and to assist in the transition.

Director of Public Works, Zak Bradley, said he is excited to bring Holmes on board the City’s leadership team.

“Herb has the customer focus and experience the City is known for and has the skill set to further enhance and modernize The Little City’s infrastructure,” Bradley said.

Holmes most recently served as the Superintendent of Streets for the City of Alexandria, Virginia. He has over 16 years of experience in public works for local governments in the northern Virginia region.

The Superintendent of Public Works manages 25 employees for street maintenance, snow removal, leaf collection, traffic lights and street lights, stormwater and drainage, sanitary sewer, fleet maintenance, facilities maintenance, and more.