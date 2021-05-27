Preservation Biscuit Partners With Mary Riley Styles Library Foundation

Preservation Biscuit is partnering with the Mary Riley Styles Public Library Foundation to raise funds for the foundation, a separate nonprofit organization that supports the collection, programs, and services of the library.

From Wednesday, May 26 – Sunday, May 30, Preservation Biscuit will donate $1 for each PBC Biscuit sold.

The PBC Biscuit is a brined and fried chicken breast, candied bacon, hot honey, Napa cabbage, smoked Gouda pimento cheese, and Dijon mustard. Preservation Biscuit Company is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. for dine in, patio seating, pick up, and delivery at 102 E. Fairfax Street in Falls Church.

For more information, visit the library’s website, or Preservation Biscuit’s website.