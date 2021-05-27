Business

Preservation Biscuit Partners With Mary Riley Styles Library Foundation

by Sally Cole

Preservation Biscuit is partnering with the Mary Riley Styles Public Library Foundation to raise funds for the foundation, a separate nonprofit organization that supports the collection, programs, and services of the library.

From Wednesday, May 26 – Sunday, May 30, Preservation Biscuit will donate $1 for each PBC Biscuit sold.

The PBC Biscuit is a brined and fried chicken breast, candied bacon, hot honey, Napa cabbage, smoked Gouda pimento cheese, and Dijon mustard. Preservation Biscuit Company is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. for dine in, patio seating, pick up, and delivery at 102 E. Fairfax Street in Falls Church.

For more information, visit the library’s website, or Preservation Biscuit’s website.