Falls Church Calendar: May 27 – June 2, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Scavenger Hunt (ends June 1). Participants will use clues to find keywords or phrases located at specific locations (i.e. parks, historical markers, notable buildings) throughout the City. At the end, participants submit the form with each keyword to the Recreation and Parks Department and earn a free Scavenger Hunt themed t-shirt. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/1763/Memorial-Day-Scavenger-Hunt.

News-Press “Spot of the Week.” Readers and supporters of the Falls Church News-Press can join the staff at a restaurant in or around the City of Falls Church to celebrate the paper’s weekly publication. Learn how to become a member of the News-Press, get a chance to purchase one of the paper’s books, “The Front Page: The First Five Years: 1991 – 1996” or just get to know members of the staff better. This week the News-Press will be at Pistone’s Italian Inn (6320 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church) from 6 – 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Beyer Auto 3K Fun Run (Ends May 31). The Beyer 3K Memorial Day Fun Run returns for its 40th year to The Little City. This year’s Fun Run will be virtual. Register for the free Fun Run online, and participants can run their own 3K between May 24 – May 31, and pick up their free t-shirt outside the Community Center (223 Little Falls St.) on Monday, May 31 from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit the Calendar item’s page at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

In-Person Early Voting (Democratic Party Primary). In-person early voting for the June 8 Democratic Party Primary. All registered voters in the City of Falls Church are eligible to vote early in-person for the June Democratic Party Primary at the Office of Elections. Full election details at fallschurchva.gov/vote. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 30

Memorial Day Ceremony. The Memorial Day Ceremony includes remarks or performances by the Falls Church Veterans Council, the Falls Church Concert Band, and more. Last year, the community came together remotely to pay tribute. This year, attendees are invited to watch the ceremony live and in-person at the Veterans’ Memorial, located outside the Community Center. Pre-registration is required and all attendees will be asked to wear a mask. For those unable to come in-person, Falls Church Community Television (FCCTV) will record the ceremony. To register, visit: web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/vafallschurchwt.wsc/search.html?primarycode=230002. Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). 11 a.m.

Memorial Day Parade. Led by 2020 Memorial Day Grand Marshal, Lindy Hockenberry, the 2021 Memorial Day Parade will feature vehicles from many City of Falls Church Departments and the VFW Council. This year’s parade will not be held exclusively on Park Ave., and instead travel throughout several City streets and neighborhoods. 2:30 – 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

All Night Grad. The event will be held outside in the Clare & Don’s patio and State Theatre parking lot to facilitate a Covid-safe event. The event will include games, live music and entertainment, and food & refreshments. The restaurants will be open for regular patrons; the grads will be separated from the public. Links to register and volunteer are available at georgemasonhighptsa.org/all-night-grad-information.html. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St.) and State Theatre (220 N. Washington St.). 7 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, MAY 28

“Always…Patsy Cline.” Based on a true story about the legendary country singer’s unlikely friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, this musical play comes with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation. Audiences will revel in 19 of Patsy’s heartfelt songs including unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” and “Walking After Midnight.” Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7 p.m. $35. creativecauldron.org.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Michelle Swan and friends. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Civic Duty — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Sol Roots Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Ken Wenzel & Cross Kentucky. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Josh Allen & Garrett Acoustic Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Ethereal Sounds w/ Knox Engler and friends. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Back to the ‘90s — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Bongo District Live. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Rusty & The Lost Highway Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Skyler Foley. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). Noon. 703-858-9186.

WhoIAre. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The Cactus Liquors. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Kreek Water Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, MAY 30

Memorial Day Fundraiser for Fisher House Foundation with Live Music and BBQ on patio. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). Noon. 703-858-9186.

Gordon Sterling & The People. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

MONDAY, MAY 31

Josh Allen Band Memorial Day Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.