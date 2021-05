For Asian-American and Pacific Islander heritage month, Karma Yoga is hosting a free community event at Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church) on Sunday, May 23 from 9 a.m. – noon featuring three one-hour long sessions on yoga, tai chi and qigong, and meditation.

Each session starts with a 15 minute intro to history and culture, a 15 minute Q&A session and is followed by 30 minutes of practice.

Event is open to the public, though registration is recommended at karma.yoga/community.