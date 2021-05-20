Falls Church Calendar: May 20 – 26, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 20

News-Press “Spot of the Week.” Interested readers and supporters of the Falls Church News-Press can join the staff at a restaurant in or around the City of Falls Church to celebrate the paper’s weekly publication. Learn how to become a member of the News-Press, get a chance to purchase one of the paper’s books, “The Front Page: The First Five Years: 1991 – 1996” or just get to know members of the staff better. This week the News-Press will be at Panjshir Restaurant (114 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church) from 6 – 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

History Hikes: In Search of Civil War Arlington. During the American Civil War, Arlington County’s western border was the site of many important Union camps and outposts. The group will learn about the historic features of the area, as well as how to identify Civil War earthworks. Families. Register children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Bluemont Park (601 N.Manchester St., Arlington). 2 – 4 p.m.

ArlinGnomes Scavenger Hunt. Interested park goers can participate in a self-guided ArlinGnomes scavenger hunt, starting on April 24 and going until May 24, at Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park. Here’s how to play: Find all ten gnomes along the trail; scan the QR code next to each gnome to earn a letter and learn fun facts about the element of nature each gnome protects; at the end of your journey put all of the letters together to form a password and then enter the password to become a Guardian of ArlinGnome. If any participants don’t have a phone, pamphlets will be located at the entrance of the park as a low-tech way to participate. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington).

SUNDAY, MAY 23

Escape Trail: The Banshee of Barcroft. A mysterious creature is roaming the forests of Barcroft. Young adventurers ages 11 or older and in groups of 2 – 7 are encouraged to help locate a missing researcher and prove the existence of the Banshee of Barcroft. Groups will have one hour to find all evidence of the Banshee. At the close, a reporter will interview the group for all the harrowing details – if participants solve the mystery in time. Register all participants (family, friends, other enthusiasts); kids ages 11 – 17 must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Only 7 spaces available per session, so those interested should register early. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

MONDAY, MAY 24

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at [email protected] 7 – 8:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 25

Tuesday Morning Book Discussion (online). The Tuesday Morning Book Discussion is a general book discussion held roughly every six weeks from September through June, usually on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Focuses on a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles selected in advance (over the summer) by the group. This meeting’s book is “Afterlife” by Julia Alvarez. This discussion will be held online.For more info, email Catherine Wilson at [email protected] Open to all and no registration required. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Falls Church Writers Group (online). A group for aspiring writers. Participants meet to discuss and offer constructive criticism for each other’s work. Contact Peter Sullivan at [email protected] to get the invitation to the group. 7 p.m.

Great Books Discussion (online). A “Great Books” discussion concentrating on literary classics (both traditional and modern) meeting on the second and fourth Tuesday most months. This month’s book is “The Matter of Segri” by Ursula Le Guin. This discussion will be held online. For more information, email Marshall Webster at [email protected] 7 – 8:30 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

THURSDAY, MAY 20

“The Parking Lot.” Witness the story of a married couple coming to terms with their possible divorce in a place no one would imagine — a parking lot. In the spirit of last year’s productions of “Laundry and Bourbon” and “Lone Star,” Providence Players is once again creating a theatrical event outdoors. The theater troupe has partnered with The Italian Café and Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation to bring together a wonderful mix of musical talent and theater performance with access to food and drinks in a festive setting. Italian Cafe (7161 Lee Highway, Falls Church). 7 p.m. providenceplayers.org.

FRIDAY, MAY 21

“Working.” The Statesmen Theatre Department at Marshall High School will put on a virtual performance of “Working,” a musical about the triumphs, failures, joys and concerns of the everyday American workers over a 24-hour period. Some of the workers covered include teachers, masons, truckers, firefighters and housewives. The two act play will run May 14 & 15 and May 21 & 22 at 8 p.m. The stream will be live, so those who sign on to the stream after the start time will miss parts of the production. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit statesmentheatre.org.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MAY 20

Advertisements

Michael La Bella. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Kevin Bull Jr. — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Mars Rodeo Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Jameson Green. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Ana Popovic. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Ellen Reid’s Soundwalk — Socially-Distanced Sound Art at Wolf Trap. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). Open during all venue hours. 703-255-1900.

Shartel & Hume Duo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SWELL. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The High and Wides — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Caligula Blushed — A Tribute to Morrissey & The Smiths. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Bad Influence Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Jillian Matundan. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

5×5 Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Old Dominion Trio. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Back to the ‘90s. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Sub-Radio — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Skinny Wallace Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Advertisements

SUNDAY, MAY 23

Groovequest. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Open Jam with Tim Harmon. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Sam C. Jones (Full Band) — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 6 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Danger Bird: A Tribute to Neil Young. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Linwood Taylor Band & Sol Roots. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

David Thong. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Cup O’ Jokes (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.