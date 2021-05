Lavender Organizes is celebrating its third anniversary this month. The local independent business was opened by Chinamelum (Lavender) Menakaya in May 2018 to help people lower their stress and operate more efficiently.

The service implements key organizational strategies focused on decluttering and arranging storage. It also offers expertise in donation options that benefit the interests of home owners, renters, and businesses. For more information, visit www.lavenderorganizes.com.