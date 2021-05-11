1st Stage Theater Begins Master Class Series

1st Stage Theater (1524 Spring Hill Rd., Tysons) is starting a brand-new series called the Masters’ Class, beginning May 15 and spanning an inspiring array of new topics in theatre and performance throughout the summer and early fall.

Taught by some of the Washington, D.C. region’s theatre experts, each Masters’ Class consists of a single, focused two-hour session with the master, from 2 – 4 p.m., and costs $35 to attend. Registration is now open at 1ststage.org.

On Saturday, May 15, 1st Stage’s Casting Director Jane Margulies Kalbfeld will teach “Acting a Song — with Emphasis on Lyric Interpretation.” In this class each singing actor will learn to approach, explore and personalize the lyrics of a song with a step-by-step technique that can also be used in dramatic and comedic acting (adapted from the script interpretation system that Kalbfeld learned directly from Stella Adler, who developed her actor training based on her studies with Constantin Stanislavski)