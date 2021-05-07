Falls Church Elected Officials Welcome City Dermatology

Falls Church elected officials and members of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will officially welcome City Dermatology of Northern Virginia to the City of Falls Church with a ribbon cutting on Friday, May 7 at 5 p.m.

City Dermatology of Northern Virginia is owned and operated by Dr. Margaret Kopelman, who has been practicing dermatology in Northern Virginia since 2010.

She has been voted a Top Doctor by both Washingtonian and Northern Virginia magazines multiple times.

Dr. Kopelman, who received her Doctor of Medicine from University of Michigan, focuses on eczema, psoriasis, skin cancer screening, and complex medical dermatology.

City Dermatology of Northern Virginia is located at 407 N. Washington Street, Suite 104.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit City Dermatology’s website.