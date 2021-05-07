All Lanes Closed on I-66 On Friday & Saturday Nights

All lanes of I-66 East and West approaching Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) are scheduled to be closed during the overnight hours May 7 and 8 to allow for installation of bridge beams for the new Route 123 South Bridge over I-66. It is part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

I-66 traffic will be detoured around the closure using the ramps at the Route 123 Interchange. Route 123 will remain open during these operations, but drivers should expect possible delays crossing over I-66. Police will be on scene to direct traffic.