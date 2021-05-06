Falls Church Calendar: May 6 – 12, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 6

News-Press “Spot of the Week.” Interested readers and supporters of the Falls Church News-Press can join the staff at a restaurant in or around the City of Falls Church to celebrate the paper’s weekly publication. Learn how to become a member of the News-Press, get a chance to purchase one of the paper’s books, “The Front Page: The First Five Years: 1991 – 1996” or just get to know members of the staff better. This week the News-Press will be at Settle Down Easy Brewing Company (2822 Fallfax Dr., Falls Church) from 6 – 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Lunch for Turtles. Kids (and parents) can help Arlington Parks staff make lunch for its turtles. Kids can prepare the food for the turtles and get to watch them eat, then give them worms for dessert afterward. Ages 3 to 6. Caretakers must register and attend. To register, contact 703-228-4747. 2 – 3 p.m.

ArlinGnomes Scavenger Hunt. Interested park goers can participate in a self-guided ArlinGnomes scavenger hunt, starting on April 24 and going until May 24, at Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park. Here’s how to play: Find all ten gnomes along the trail; scan the QR code next to each gnome to earn a letter and learn fun facts about the element of nature each gnome protects; at the end of your journey put all of the letters together to form a password and then enter the password to become a Guardian of ArlinGnome. If any participants don’t have a phone, pamphlets will be located at the entrance of the park as a low-tech way to participate. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington).

SUNDAY, MAY 9

Nature Hike. A nature hike led by a naturalist who will identify trees, plants, and different types of wildlife all while making a connection to the beauty that is in the local environment. Registration required. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carling Springs Rd., Arlington). 11 a.m. – noon.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 6

New Yorker Discussion Group (online). If any residents enjoy The New Yorker, but wish they had someone to chat about it with, they are encouraged to join Mary Riley Styles Public Library staff for its monthly New Yorker Discussion Group to share their thoughts on what they’ve read in a variety of articles. This month’s article will be “Why America Can’t End Its Forever Wars” by William Arkin. This discussion will be held online. Email Pete Sullivan ([email protected]) for a Zoom invitation or more info. 2 – 3 p.m.

Intentional Gardening: Make Way for the Pollinators (online). Many pollinator and bird species are declining at an alarming rate. But home gardeners can be part of the solution to restore a healthier balance to our local ecosystems that will better support both wildlife and humans. The second of a three-part live Zoom gardening series about building a healthy habitat for humans and wildlife, hosted by the Mary Riley Styles Public Library. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at [email protected] 7 – 8 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 10

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at [email protected] 7 – 8:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 11

Great Books Discussion (online). A “Great Books” discussion concentrating on literary classics (both traditional and modern) meeting on the second and fourth Tuesday most months. This month’s book is “Six Characters in Search of a Book” by Luigi Pirandello. This discussion will be held online. For more information, email Marshall Webster at [email protected] 7 – 8:30 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

VIRTUAL (ON DEMAND)

Daniel J. Watts’ “The Jam: Only Child” (online). In Daniel J. Watts’ “The Jam: Only Child,” a nod to his great-grandmother’s plentiful recipe and the spirited spontaneity of jazz, 2020 Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton, Ike Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) recounts his life as the only child of a single mother. From the fierce growing pains of boyhood innocence to the awkwardness of teenage years to a proud Black man, Daniel digs through his memory’s attic in a powerful and playful story of metamorphosis. Bursting with lyricism, dynamic tap dance, and heart, this delectable treat is a little bit savory, a little bit sweet, and a little bit sticky — but it’s all good. $35. Sigtheatre.org.

Midnight at The Never Get (online). Welcome to The Never Get nightclub for the performance of a lifetime in this smart, funny and slyly subversive Off-Broadway smash-hit musical. If life is a rehearsal for your memory, what moment would you replay? It is 1965 in New York City and cabaret crooner Trevor is in love—with Arthur, his songwriter. With their romance outlawed, the two create an act in the back room of an illegal Greenwich Village gay bar. However, pressures from a world on the cusp of change expose an ache for what they could never have in a wistful and whimsical serenade with tunes reminiscent of the Great American Songbook. $35. sigtheatre.org.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MAY 6

Janus Project. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Attic Sessions Band — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Back to the ‘90s presents: A Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Chris Timbers Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, MAY 7

Mary Shaver, Bob & Mike Tash Trio. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Wide-Eyed Misfits. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The Nighthawks — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Thrillbillys. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Shartel & Hume Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

Krista O’Connell. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 12:30 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Groovequest Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Moose Jaw Bluegrass. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6:30 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Accidents — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Berlin Calling (An ‘80s Tribute). The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Jamison Greene Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Jokes on Tap (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 9:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

SUNDAY, MAY 9

Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch with Petkoff Quartet. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Brooke Superstar Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Grateful Jams Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Lush. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Dan Navarro (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Josh Allen Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

Rewind Wednesdays with David Thong and Friends — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.