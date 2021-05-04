Urbano Mexican Fare Hosting Cinco de Mayo Festival at Mosaic

Urbano Mexican Fare is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Festival at Mosaic District on Wednesday, May 5 from noon – 9 p.m.

The event will be outdoors with some tent coverage on the block of District Avenue and Merrifield Town Center Drive.

A live DJ will perform from 4 – 6 p.m. and be followed by a live band from 6 – 9 p.m. Attendees must be 21 and older to enter the block party area.

Tickets for food and drinks will be sold. For more information about Urbano and its Tex-Mex inspired food using fresh ingredients, visit its website.