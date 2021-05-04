F.C. City Robotics Team Wins Scrimmage Challenge

Photo: Courtesy Team 1418

Team 1418 finished the 2021 FIRST Infinite Recharge season last weekend by winning the D.C. FIRST Robotics Challenge Invitational Scrimmage in Maryland.

The team was joined by two Washington, D.C. public school teams: Team 1915 from McKinley Technology High School and Team 2912 from Phelps ACE High School.

Senior team captain Anuragi Thapliya, with mentor Don Brobst, was recognized as the “Most Well Rounded Robotics Student” at the event

This win marks the end of the robotics season during which Team 1418 participated in the Infinite Recharge @ Home challenges, including skills videos of the robot in action and an interview with FIRST Robotics judges.

Team 1418 ranked #11 out of 47 teams in our FIRST Chesapeake District and #11 out of 177 in our FIRST National group.