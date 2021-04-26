F.C. Dentist Partners with Nonprofit to Offer Free Dental Care to Kids

(Photo: Courtesy Ashley Morabito)

More than 40 children and their families were all smiles Saturday after receiving free dental care from the medical staff and volunteers at Everlasting Dental Care in Falls Church.

Dr. Robert Morabito, Dr. David Morabito and other medical staff performed root canals, fillings, extractions, cleanings, and other care valued at more than $45,000 to children who had no access to dental care. Many will also be returning for follow up visits to complete necessary procedures at no charge.

Ashley Morabito is the executive director of the Little Yellow Bird Foundation, a registered non-profit organization that raises funds to support dental missions locally and internationally.

She organized the Give Kids a Smile Day and recruited nearly 30 volunteers.