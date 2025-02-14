Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-05-22 4:27 PM
Lindsey Wins People’s Choice Award at FCArts Show

2025-02-14inArts & Entertainment

MICHAEL LINDSAY HAD his painting “Full Circle in Blue” selected as the People’s Choice Award winner at Full Circle show on display at Falls Church Arts. 

