Business News & Notes for 1-16-25

By Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschcurchchamber.org.

Best of Arlington Includes Local Businesses

Arlington Magazine has announced the winners of Best of Arlington, selected by readers and the editors, and several Falls Church businesses were included. In the Health and Fitness category, Sunstone Counseling was named Best Couples Counseling. In the Shopping Category, there were three local winners. Conte Bike Shop was named winner in the Bike category; Falls Church Antique Annex won in the Antique category; and Foxes Music Store won in the Music category.

Shepherd’s Center Drop-In

Volunteers and those who are volunteer-curious are invited to visit with the Shepherd’s Center of McLean, Arlington, and Falls Church (SCMAFC) at Godfrey’s on Tuesday, January 21, 3:00 – 5:00 pm. SCMAFC wishes to thank current volunteers and introduce the organization to potential volunteers at this reception with light refreshments. The nonprofit gave area seniors over 4,000 free rides in 2024 and needs more volunteers to meet the growing demands. Volunteers are needed to provide transportation to medical appointments and errands to grocery stores and pharmacies, where any amount of time will make a difference. This is key in allowing seniors to remain in their homes independently.

Healthy Lives: Supercharge, Transform, and Move

The Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is starting off the year with a lunch presentation on January 21 on how personal wellness affects business wellness. Supercharge your leadership, transform your health, and move for a better life. The presenters are Kathy Paczak, Wellness Coach with Healthy Lives Journey; Kevin Moran, Personal Trainer with Alloy Personal Training; Dr. Sheila Ziglari, Physical Therapist with Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center; and Aaron Abreu, Leadership and Executive Coach with Cognitus Leadership and Executive Coaching. The luncheon is at Italian Café on Lee Highway, 11:30 – 1:15 pm and reservations may be made on the chamber website, www.fallschurchchamber.org.





Local Lunar New Year Celebration

Chasin’ Tails and NUE Elegantly Vietnamese are celebrating the Lunar Year through February 13 with this being the Year of the Snake. CEO Tuyet Nhi Le and Chef Daniel Le were featured on WJLA’s Good Morning Washington on January 7 (view here: https://wjla.com/good-morning-washington/dish-drink/celebrate-the-lunar-new-year-at-nue-with-traditional-feasts-and-creative-cocktails) . Guests will experience specially crafted food, cultural celebrations, games and prizes with the top prize being an all-expense paid trip for two to either Vietnam or Las Vegas. Visit the website for more information: https://nuevietnamese.com/year-of-snake/?utm_campaign=NUE%20Winter%20Open%20Xmas%20Eve&utm_medium=email&utm_source=toastemail .

Casual Pint Turns 5!

The Casual Pint is celebrating its 5th anniversary. To celebrate, Darren McClure will have live music, prizes and fun on Saturday, January 18, 4:00 – 9:00 pm. In addition, The Casual Pint gives back to the community and asks for your help. On Monday, January 20, you are invited to nominate a local charity that’s important to you to receive a donation. Look for the Instagram and Facebook posts and share your nomination. Congratulations to Darren and that’s for all you do for the Falls Church community!

Hiring Event Next Week The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority is hosting a two-day tech and cyber networking and hiring event on January 22-23 at Capital One Hall in Tysons Corner. Participants include Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and rising start-ups who are actively hiring. Photographers will be on site to furnish free professional headshots. For more information, visit: https://techandcyber.vfairs.com/en/registration?utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz–10xaZw6IYpTUFc81giXuE-htyPvGIe_mwPiKWt_AYjUhn9OgsQhsqxwffVsCu9sOrF7eOp7FfghhdlLVayKZ2RTFgWXqeqdvH1NXc3pVaOYLL_2A&_hsmi=341839520&utm_content=341839520&utm_source=hs_email and for internships and entry level positions, visit: https://internshipandearlycareer.vfairs.com/en/registration?utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_A8Zf3wnUE0mGVr8wHWbcf6z5qfC0Cr-a79WxS-vXBgtoEtGHW1Wehi1JlGEbzaWGXpAEn26WoOgaO77oJNr1CB1s2m8a0auewjIREXQuB22jPlD4&_hsmi=341839520&utm_content=341839520&utm_source=hs_email