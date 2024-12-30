The Falls Church City Democratic Committee Chair Jeff Person Mourns the Death of Former President Jimmy Carter

The Falls Church City Democratic Committee Chair Jeff Person on behalf of the Falls Church City Democratic Committee joins the nation and the world in mourning the passing of former President Jimmy Carter, a leader whose life was defined by an unwavering commitment to peace, justice, and service. With his passing, the world has lost a true icon and a great man.

President Carter dedicated his life to public service, beginning as a naval officer and continuing as governor of Georgia, the 39th President of the United States, and a tireless advocate, diplomat, and philanthropist in the years following his presidency. He used his global platform to fight against war and injustice, bring attention to the plight of the poor and marginalized, and help those in need.

In 2002, President Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in promoting peace and human rights, as well as his efforts to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts. Through the Carter Center, which he founded in 1982, he led initiatives to advance democracy, improve global health, and combat neglected tropical diseases. His efforts to ensure safe drinking water and eradicate diseases have improved millions of lives around the world.

President Carter’s legacy is one of compassion, generosity, and courage. His lifelong commitment to justice and human rights has inspired countless people and will continue to serve as a model for generations to come.

The Falls Church City Democratic Committee honors his memory and extends our deepest condolences to the Carter family. We thank him for his service to our country and for showing us what it means to lead with humility, hope, and a deep sense of purpose.