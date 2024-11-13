Council Protects Trans Persons

In the week immediately following the stunning U.S. presidential election result that bodes ill for the cause of full equality, the Falls Church City Council was unanimous in the adoption of a bold resolution supporting transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming persons at its meeting this Tuesday.

A turnout of over 30 supporters of the resolution, many of them high and middle school students and their parents, were in attendance to cheer its passage.

Mayor Letty Hardi proclaimed Trangender Awareness Week this current week through Nov. 19 and Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20. The times are aimed at seeking “to increase the visibility of transgender people and the issues they face, including but not limited to prejudicial treatment, lack of acceptance and violence.”

The Day of Remembrance was first organized in 1999 to commemorate the murder of Rita Hester, a transgender woman.

Among those who spoke in support of the resolution Tuesday was Sophie Kachur, a public meeting assistant in the F.C. City Clerk’s office, who said the observance “is among the saddest” because of the prevalence of bullying, suicides and murders” that afflict transgender and non-binary persons.” She urged an expansion of benefits and the building of a culture of appreciation.

F.C. Vice Mayor Deborah Shantz-Hiscott made brief but heartfelt remarks in support of the measure, “as a parent” that drew applause.

Mayor Hardi praised all who showed up at the meeting for being “both brave and vulnerable.” Councilman David Snyder said, “This is why you have government in the first place.”

Mary Catherine Chase, the City of Falls Church’s Director of Communications, spoke, citing helpful references on the subject from the Human Rights Campaign and Trevor Project. Jill Smith of the Meridian High Gay-Straight Alliance said the proclamation was “appreciated and comforting.”

A local parent applauded the proclamation for the protection it is designed to provide, and acknowledged that Falls Church is “uniquely safe” and “night-and-day different” from places even just 20 minutes away. Another said the proclamation emanated “warmth and a feeling of community in Falls Church” and that its timing was particularly important.

Among the statistics cited were that a third of trans and non-binary youth have attempted suicide, a number that is more than 50 percent less in households where parents are affirming, that 85 percent have considered suicide, 50 percent suffer depression, 70 percent anxiety and 40 percent housing insecurity.

In an environment that resulted in such things as the outcome of the national election last week, too many see it as a “permission for hate” and anti-trans laws are up 72 percent.

The Council’s proclamation referenced earlier actions by the Falls Church Public Schools’ board and Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan that “assured the community of the schools’ commitment to value and support every student in their charge, ensuring that all students are treated with dignity and respect in our schools.” It cited that the City Council “has demonstrated support for community members of all backgrounds and identities, including transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming persons,” including with an ordinance that “prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation, which has been historically linked to discrimination based on gender expression and identity.”

In other developments at the City Council meeting:

• Newly-elected Laura Downs was sworn in as the seventh member of the Council at the very start of the meeting. Just a week ago, she won the special election held to fill the unexpired term of Caroline Lian who resigned in September.

• City Manager Wyatt Shields announced the dates for the Urban Land Institute’s Technical Assistance Panel that will explore possibilities in the City’s Gordons Road Triangle area. It will be January 30-31, 2025.

• Public Works Specialist Caitlin Sobsey presented an update report on 42 active projects, including 20 that are transportation related, nine City facilities related, six parks related, six stormwater/sewer related and one public safety related. As of this month, she reported, 32 projects are on target, six designated “at risk” and four behind target. Special concern was expressed by Council member Erin Flynn for the W&OD Trail crossing improvements on Great Falls, where lighting is needed for motorists and trail-users alike.

• Following on a consensus reported last month at a work session, the Council approved an honorary and ceremonial naming of two blocks of Wilson Boulevard in front of the Eden Center as Saigon Boulevard. A contingent of over a dozen Vietnamese-American supporters of that measure was present and applauded the move.