Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-06-11 10:25 PM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

Editor’s Update: 8-24-2024

Picture of Nicholas F. Benton

Nicholas F. Benton

Nicholas F. Benton is owner and Editor-In-Chief of the Falls Church News-Press.
2024-08-24inDaily

     Considered a critical test for the validity of Harris’ presidential bid, the Democratic National Convention held this week has almost universally been credited a huge success for her and the entire Democratic brand as we move now toward the November elections. In fact, the four-day show was veritably flawless, from Harris’ speech (half the length of Trump’s) to the muted protests and full throated endorsements spoken by Sanders and AOC to the down-home folksiness of Walz and his family and the shamess patriotism expressed.

     Yes, it is fascinating how Trump has handed the formerly-cornerstone themes of GOP campaigns, — patriotism, national security and family values — over to the Democrats, who did not miss the opportunity to grab the huge middle of the field as a result.

     Writes Edward Luce in the Financial Times, “From the populist left to traditional centrists, Democrats have called a truce on their fissures and personality tensions for the next 70-odd days. They have Trump to thank for that.”

     Rather than Trump being the “powerful patriot,” at this week’s convention he was successfully depicted as “a weak, narrow-minded and selfish old man,” while “Harris and her allies honed in on their key theme that personal freedoms — including reproductive rights — were at stake..showing.Democrats can be tough and patriotic too,” wrote Jemes Politi, Alex Roberts and Lauren Fedor under the headline, “Harris Rebrans Democrats to Take on ‘Unserious; Trump.”

Recent News

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!