Riskified Names F.C. Native Meredith to Board of Directors

Riskified, a leader in ecommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today announced the appointment of Falls Church native David Meredith to its Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome David Meredith to our Board of Directors,” said Eido Gal, CEO and Co-Founder of Riskified. “David brings extensive experience in corporate strategy, customer acquisition and organizational leadership having worked with, and led, a number of leading SaaS and cloud-based application businesses. David’s deep expertise and track record in scaling technology businesses aligns with our strategic priorities, and his appointment is expected to help Riskified continue to deliver long-term shareholder value.”

David Meredith expressed his enthusiasm for joining Riskified’s Board, stating, “I am honored to join Riskified’s Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the company. Riskified’s innovative approach to managing eCommerce fraud and risk intelligence makes it a leader in the industry. I look forward to working with Eido and Riskified’s leadership team as they continue to execute on their strategy to drive further growth and success for both their merchants and shareholders.”

Mr. Meredith has spent three decades serving in senior executive leadership and board director roles across both multi-billion-dollar public companies as well as private equity backed technology-focused firms.

As CEO of Everbridge, the global leader in software to provide resilience to organizations, Meredith led during a period of rapid growth which moved the company into the large-cap Russell 1000® Index and earned him the award for Top 50 “Best CEO 2020” in the Largest Company Category by Comparably. Prior to Everbridge, Meredith held leadership positions at Rackspace, CenturyLink, VeriSign, CGI, and Capital One Financial Corporation.

In his role as CEO at integration-software leader Boomi, Mr. Meredith was also named as a “Best CEO 2022” for his work related to the spin-out of Boomi from Dell to become a stand-alone global company. Most recently he served as Board Director and Committee Chair for digital transformation leader SADA (an Insight company).

Mr. Meredith grew up in Falls Church, attended Bishop O’Connell High School, graduated with honors from James Madison University and earned his master’s degree from the University of Virginia, where he serves on the UVA McIntire Advisory Board.