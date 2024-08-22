Connolly & Va. Delegates Nominate Harris in Ceremonial Vote

By Mike Smith

Special to FCNP

Pictured are Bobby Scott, Gerry Connolly and Abigail Spanbergerat at the DNC representing Virginia. (Photo: Mike Smith)

Reps. Gerry Connolly and Abigail Spanberger, who is running for governor of the Commonwealth, were both seated with the Virginia delegation stage left from speakers like Barack and Michelle Obama last night at the second day of this DNC nominating convention. Connolly helped Sen. Mark Warner announce the delegate vote over the 80-minute roll call complete with a hip-hop soundtrack.

“The last time I felt this level of excitement at a convention was in 2008,” said Connolly comparing the Harris for President campaign to the Obama campaign. “That is the sign of a winning campaign.

“Kamala’s message is addressing kitchen table issues that matter to people,” said Connolly at the Virginia delegation seats in the United Center arena. “Some of the economic items we talk about are kind of pie in the sky for a lot of people,” in terms of inflation rates or the jobs numbers.

“How does that help me bring down the cost of food or bread,” said the Congressman. “For her to talk about price gouging and how to wrestle some of that to the ground, that really resonates with people. That’s a bread-and-butter issue and that is where most people live. We all don’t live watching the interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

“I thought she was spot-on with her economic and populist message,” said Connolly, who hopes this homespun messaging will continue.

“That combination is critical, and the Harris plan is performative statement on providing more housing stock and allowing first time homebuyers help with the downpayment. If you only do one, it’s not enough. You can actually aggravate the housing shortage situation. She is addressing both supply and demand.

“We have been saying this for years now, that there is not enough inventory in our region,” said Connolly.

“Time is our friend here. In Virginia, we start voting on September 20 so we are exactly one month away from the election,” noted Connolly of the compressed campaign timeline. “So there is not enough time for Trump and company to be able to sabotage things. The short timeframe helps us Democrats.”

“I am usually always the designated worrier,” said Connolly about his sharp focus on campaign momentum and poll data. “I am feeling really good about this one; I think she is the real thing.

“She caught the magic in a bottle,” said Connolly of the Harris-Walz campaign momentum.