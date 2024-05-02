This Week’s FCKLL Report: May 2-8, 2024

By Erika Toman

Kirin Hsu, Matthew Miller, Masaki Kasumi. (photo: Sam McCormack)

The second half of the Little League season is proving to be a gripping showdown, with team TBD (coached by Chris McCormack, sponsored by Evergreene Homes) showcasing their resilience as they rallied from behind to seize victory from the Clouds (coached by Anthony Verdi Jr., sponsored by RPJ Advisors) in a 10-7 triumph. The Clouds wasted no time in making their presence known, striking early in the top of the first inning when James Owen’s solid single set the stage for the Clouds’ offensive surge, with Will James capitalizing on a walk to notch the first run of the game.

As the Clouds extended their lead with two more runs in the top of the third, courtesy of Anthony Verdi III and Owen’s RBI groundouts, TBD found themselves trailing by as many as five runs. However, in a dramatic turn of events, TBD mounted an impressive comeback in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kirin Hsu’s clutch double drove in two crucial runs, igniting the TBD and narrowing the gap. Teddy Marx’s well-executed sacrifice bunt, which scored a run further fueled TBD’s resurgence, propelling them into the lead at 7-5.

The Clouds, however, were not to be outdone. Owen’s pivotal double in the top of the fifth inning leveled the playing field once again, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish. But it was TBD who had the final say, as they reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with Lucas Berthiaume and Masaki Kasumi each delivering crucial RBI doubles.

Pitching proved to be pivotal in this tightly contested match, with TBD’s Matthew Miller and Theodore Jones showcasing their prowess on the mound. Miller’s stellar performance earned him the win, surrendering only one hit and striking out four over 2 and two-thirds innings, while Jones held his own, conceding just two hits while striking out four. Kellan McCormack closed out the game for TBD with two strikeouts to his name.

For the Clouds, James Owen’s standout performance both at the plate and on the mound was commendable. Owen, the Clouds’ pitcher, allowed only one hit while striking out five over two innings, showcasing his multifaceted talent.

With an impressive 11 hits amassed throughout the game, including standout performances from Miller, Hsu, Kasumi, and Carter Moore, TBD proved that they were a force to be reckoned with. Despite the Clouds’ valiant effort, which included a strong presence at the plate with seven walks accumulated during the game, TBD’s resilience ultimately prevailed, securing a well-deserved victory and displaying why they were the first half champion.

FCKLL Majors Season Standings

(as of April 15)

Expos • 5-4

(Sponsored by

Load Side Electric)

Commandos • 3-6

(Sponsored by

NDI Custom Homes)

TBD • 7-2

(Sponsored by RPI Advisors)

Little City Legends • 5-4

(Sponsored by Kirk’s Army)

We Show Speed • 5-4

(sponsored by Beyer Volvo)

Clouds • 2-7

(Sponsored by

Evergreene Homes)