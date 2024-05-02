‘The 39 Steps’ is Delightful! Hilarious! Ridiculous!

Vienna Theater Company Puts on ‘The 39 Steps’ (Photos: Claire Tse)

These are some of the adjectives that pop up when I think about “The 39 Steps,” the newest production of the Vienna Theater Company, onstage at Vienna’s Community Center through Sunday afternoon.

It’s solid entertainment which kept me laughing practically from beginning to end, starring magnificent actors who obviously love their work.

Without a doubt, the lead character and the only one without multiple roles (there are approximately 150 in the original!) is Hannay (Joe Gallagher) who takes charge and even when he’s not speaking but pausing to decide whether or not he should open a door, moving back-and-forth and expressing doubt, I laughed non-stop. He reminded me of Peter Sellers, for those who are old enough to remember him.

One of the funniest scenes involves a train ride when the cops and suspected murderer jump off the train and hang on the side for dear life.

And the sheep blockade! The sheep!

And who needs to understand all the Scottish yarn? Kevin Lukacs is a master Scotsman whose delivery gets louder and louder, easy enough to hear, but to translate all the gibberish? Not necessary to enjoy this comedy of crime.

You’ll swear there are more than only five actors, but their characters and getup are all so different, they bring off multiple personalities with seeming ease. Kim Paul and Haydn Dollery are clowns who make merry amusements on this crazy romp through London, Edinburgh, and the Scottish Highlands in the 1930s.

Katie Boone (who also doubles as stage manager) and her son Nicholas have done an outstanding job directing the play whether it’s over a fence or through a window, while the actors dash from place to place to escape the police who are hot on the trail of a suspected murderer.

It was an astonishing feat for the several minutes the “victim” Jessie Duggan (who triples in multiple roles) lay lifeless, sideways and overturned in a chair.

Nicholas Boone’s visual backdrops easily underscore the moment, minimizing the need for many props which, small in number, are more than adequate for the rapidly changing scenes. (Claire L. Tse was the properties designer and set dresser.)

Other members of the production team are Eric Storck, producer; Charlie Boone, assistant stage manager; Ari McSherry, lighting; Adrienne Gammons, set designer; Adam Parker, sound; and Michelle Harris, costumes.

But what are the “39 Steps”? You must see it to find out! And remember to say “thank yoooouuu” on your way out.

The story is based on Patrick Barlow’s 2005 re-adaptation of a 1996 play by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon who based their play on the 1935 film by Alfred Hitchcock. In 2008 “39 Steps” received four Tony Award nominations and won two for Best Lighting and Best Sound.

This is the last weekend for “39 Steps” which is presented through May 5, 2024, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m., Sunday. $16. Vienna Community Center Auditorium, 120 Cherry St. Vienna, VA 22180. About two hours with one 15-minute intermission. Suitable for ages 5 and up. No adult language. Snacks available for purchase.