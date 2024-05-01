City of Falls Church Joins International Code Council for the Celebration of Building Safety Month 2024

The City has four Master Code Professional Certified Inspectors

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 – Throughout May, the City of Falls Church will participate in the 44th annual Building Safety Month, a worldwide campaign presented by the International Code Council, its members, and partners to promote building safety. This year’s “Mission Possible” campaign encourages people to get involved in all aspects of building safety. The campaign also connects building codes, our personal safety, and the important work done by building safety professionals in our communities.



This year’s campaign addresses how building safety impacts everyone on a personal, local, and global level.

Week One: Understanding the Mission, May 1-4: Building safety is the responsibility of us all, and we are counting on you to help keep the places where we live, work, and play safe.

Week Two: Preparing a Building Safety Plan, May 5-11: Modern homes and buildings incorporate the latest building codes designed to minimize the possibility and effects of fire and other risks. Here are a few brief safety tips to help keep you safe. Test each smoke alarm regularly. Keep batteries fresh by replacing them annually. Make an escape plan so everyone knows how to get out fast. Pick a meeting place outside the home where everyone will meet.

Week Three: Learning from the Pros, May 12-18: Building safety professionals are the silent defenders of public safety. Building safety professionals help make new buildings and keep existing buildings safe by conducting inspections and adopting the latest building codes.

Week Four: Engaging Your Community, May 19-25: We all have a part to play in making sure the places where we live, work, and play are safe for not only ourselves but also our family, friends, and neighbors. Be the change you want to see in your community regarding building safety.

Week Five: Celebrating Success in Building Safety, May 26-31: The building safety community includes passionate and dedicated individuals, organizations, and communities of everyday citizens, government officials, engineers, code officials, and more.

Learn more about Building Safety Month at buildingsafetymonth.org or join the conversation on social media using #BuildingSafetyMonth2024.



City’s Master Code Professionals



The City of Falls Church is proud of its Building Safety Team, which includes the elite group of four staff members, John Russell, JD Martin, Dilraj Sidhu, and John Freeman, who have achieved the International Code Council’s Master Code Professional (MCP) designation, the highest level of Code Council certification and the “gold standard” for demonstrating proficiency in the code profession. Typical Master Code Professionals hold 17 or more Code Council certifications. The Master Code Professional designation requires certified individuals to complete 60 Continuing Education Units every three years to maintain active status. Learn more about the Code Council MCP certification and its qualifications here.



All work covered by a permit must be inspected. The permit holder is legally responsible for requesting these inspections. Inspections can be requested through the website, by phone, or in person. They can typically be scheduled for the next business day.



The City of Falls Church is one of the best places to live in Virginia. It offers residents an urban feel and most own their homes. There are a variety of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks, and many families and young professionals live in the City. The public schools are highly rated. With all of us working together to build and keep our homes and buildings in the City as safe as possible, it is a “Mission Possible.”