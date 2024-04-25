Ronald McDonald House in Falls Church Receives New Roof

Ronald McDonald House in F.C. received a new roof. (Photo: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, DC)

By Belen Quellet

Shelby’s ongoing medical treatment mandates her proximity to specialized care, making the Ronald McDonald House in Falls Church her refuge for the past two months. Alongside her mother, Myrna, and her younger sister, she finds solace in the nurturing environment provided by this invaluable resource. Myrna is grateful for the compassionate staff and dedicated volunteers who transform the house into a comforting haven. Beyond practical amenities like WiFi access, daily activities, and communal meals, it’s the emotional support that truly eases their burden as they navigate the challenges of Shelby’s illness. The Ronald McDonald House Charities® embodies this commitment to families facing pediatric illness, providing tailored programs that address their critical needs and offering a lifeline during their darkest hours.

However, the tranquility of the Falls Church house was recently disrupted by an unexpected challenge: the roof, constructed in 1998, began to betray signs of wear and tear, succumbing to leaks. These leaks not only jeopardized the house’s structural integrity but also posed energy inefficiencies and safety hazards for its occupants.

In response to this pressing issue, Craig Rice, Vice President of Community Engagement at RMHCDC, reached out to Home Genius, a steadfast ally in previous endeavors, leveraging their support through the Home Genius Cares program. This philanthropic initiative, deeply ingrained in Home Genius’s ethos, underscores their commitment to community welfare, embodying the principle of “doing good” alongside “doing well.”

Jeff Gunhus, CEO of Home Genius Exteriors, embraced the challenge with unwavering determination upon learning of the need for a new roof and gutters to safeguard the “small” house within the Greater Washington area, serving thousands of families annually. Recognizing the significance of this undertaking, Jeff’s resolute response encapsulated the essence of community solidarity and shared responsibility.

In the preceding year alone, RMHCDC extended over 12,000 nights of respite to 469 families grappling with a multitude of pediatric acute and chronic illnesses. This staggering statistic underscores the indispensable role played by organizations like RMHCDC in providing essential support to families navigating the complexities of pediatric illness.

The community’s response to the roofing challenge was nothing short of remarkable. On Tuesday, April 16th, crews from Home Genius swung into action, armed with generous material donations from partners Owens Corning Roofing and ABC Supply. This collaborative effort ensured the installation of a replacement roof fortified with a 50-year warranty, guaranteeing longevity and energy efficiency for generations to come. The convergence of community spirit and shared purpose transformed the new roof into a tangible symbol of care and compassion, a testament to the collective commitment to uplifting those in need.

Shelby’s radiant smile, set against the backdrop of a beautiful spring day, symbolized the hope and resilience shared by countless children and families finding refuge under the protective new roof. As FCNP bore witness to the ceremonial signing of the first and last shingles, Shelby’s signature served as a poignant reminder of the indomitable spirit of perseverance and optimism that binds all those touched by the Ronald McDonald House. In the words of Kymberly Wolff, President & CEO at RMHCDC, the new roof stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment to providing shelter and comfort to those in need, ensuring that the House remains a beacon of hope for generations to come.

Highlighting the importance of community involvement, it’s essential to acknowledge the many people and groups whose efforts came together to make this project possible. From the dedicated volunteers who devote their time to ensuring the well-being of the families, to the generous donors whose financial support sustains the operations of the Ronald McDonald House Charities®, each individual plays a pivotal role in the collective effort to provide comfort and solace to those facing adversity.

Looking ahead, the completion of the roofing project marks not only the resolution of a pressing issue but also the beginning of a new chapter for the Ronald McDonald House in Falls Church. With each passing day, the legacy of compassion and resilience embodied by the Ronald McDonald House continues to inspire hope and foster a sense of belonging for those in need. In the face of adversity, the steadfast backing of the community acts as a guiding light, helping us navigate tough times and reminding us that, united, we can tackle any obstacle.