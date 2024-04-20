Statement of Senate Intelligence Chair Mark R. Warner on House Passage of Aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON – Today, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released the following statement after the House passed aid to Ukraine:

“Finally. After months of pointless, painful inaction, I’m deeply relieved to see the House pass sorely needed aid for Ukraine. It never had to be this way or take this long, but this is an important step towards standing with the Ukrainian people, countering Putin’s bloodthirsty authoritarian ambitions, and keeping our word to our NATO allies. I look forward to getting this done in the Senate as soon as we possibly can.

“I’m also very glad to see progress towards compelling a divestiture of TikTok from its parent company, Byte Dance, which is legally beholden to the Chinese Communist Party. This is a strong step forward to shore up our national security against malign influence, and it couldn’t come at a more important time.”

The Senate is expected to take up the House-passed national security supplemental package shortly, which will contain aid for Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and the Indo-Pacific, as well as measures to compel TikTok’s divestiture from its CCP-owned parent company, Byte Dance. Back in February, the Senate passed an aid package to partners abroad with a bipartisan 70-29 margin.

