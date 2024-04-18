Former Chief of Police Mary Gavin Named Grand Marshal of the 2024 Memorial Day Parade

via News Release:

Former F.C. Police chief Mary Gavin has been named the Grand Marshal for the 42nd Annual City of Falls Church Memorial Day Parade. Gavin will preside over the City’s festivities on Monday, May 27, 2024. The Recreation and Parks Advisory Board selected the former Chief of Police based on her remarkable career in public safety, particularly the 16 years of dedicated service with the City of Falls Church Police Department before her retirement in 2023.



“I was abundantly blessed to serve as a police officer for The Little City,” said Gavin, who first joined the City of Falls Church Police Department in 2007 before her appointment as Chief of Police in 2012. “This community is engaged, supportive, and caring. Serving as the Falls Church Chief of Police, alongside a dedicated team of public servants, was an ideal job and an incredible chapter in my life.”



Gavin played a vital role in changing the culture of public safety within the City of Falls Church and throughout our region. “She was a positive public presence in the community,” one nominator wrote. “Mary has such a deep understanding of the role of police and role of community in public safety.” Under Gavin’s tenure and leadership, the Falls Church Police Department promptly adopted 21st Century Policing Principles, embraced restorative justice practices, and responded to the community’s concerns about the nature of policing and the need for transparent use of force tactics and policies.



Gavin’s devotion to public service is evident in the pride she has for her fellow officers and former colleagues. “My favorite part of the job as Police Chief was when we celebrated our people. The officers and professional staff that serve the City do amazing work, often times heroically. It’s such a great moment when we can celebrate the brilliance of the Falls Church Police Department – and all The Little City’s public servants.”



Gavin’s sentiments are reflected through the support she earned within the Police Department and the City overall. “Mary was a mentor for many,” reads one of Gavin’s nominating letters for the honor. “The City of Falls Church was very fortunate to have her leadership for so many years.” Another nominator spoke to her legacy of service: “Mary left our community a Police Department that continues to carry on the values of public service that she first championed. She built up young officers, encouraged them to be good stewards of the community, and deeply understood how hard their chosen career is…That is a legacy that will serve the public well.”



Although in 2024 she’s swapped her title as Chief for Grand Marshal, Gavin is a familiar face in the Memorial Day Parade. “The best part about being the City of Falls Church Police Chief are the people. The second-best part? Getting to parade around in the ’84 Volvo Police Cruiser,” says the retired Chief. “Being named the Grand Marshal is a delightful surprise and a true honor. I look forward to stepping off the parade route and seeing all the familiar faces enjoying this rich Little City tradition.”



For Memorial Day Parade and Festival sponsorship opportunities, booth reservations, and parade participation, please visit fallschurchva.gov/MemorialDay.