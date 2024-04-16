Falls Church City Public Schools Announces 2024 Employee Awards with Special Tributes

Tosin Adetoro, a STEAM teacher at Oak Street Elementary, was honored with the Falls Church Education Foundation Teacher of the Year Award. (Photo: FCCPS)

Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) celebrated its annual Employee Awards with the annual Prize Parade to various schools, acknowledging the exceptional contributions of its staff during the 2023-2024 school year. This year’s awards recognized individuals who have gone above and beyond in their roles, fostering educational excellence and community spirit within the school district.

Tosin Adetoro, a STEAM teacher at Oak Street Elementary, was honored with the Falls Church Education Foundation Teacher of the Year Award. Adetoro was celebrated for her inspiring approach to science education, promoting curiosity and enthusiasm among her students. Her innovative teaching methods and dedication to fostering collaboration have significantly impacted her students and colleagues.

The Professional Specialist of the Year Award was given to Mary Manzione, a speech therapist at Jesse Thackeray Preschool. Manzione is revered as the heartbeat of the preschool, where she plays a crucial role in the early development of FCCPS’s youngest learners. Her profound influence extends beyond her assigned duties, supporting and guiding staff and families.

Jessica Hollinger, the administrative assistant at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School, received the Academic Support Staff Employee of the Year Award. Hollinger’s organizational skills and ability to connect with students, staff, and parents have been instrumental in enhancing the educational experience and community at the middle school.

In a poignant moment, the Operational Support Staff Employee of the Year Award was posthumously awarded to Eduardo Molina, the district’s custodial supervisor, who sadly passed away in March. Known affectionately as “El Jefe,” Molina was recognized for his more than thirty years of dedicated service. His leadership and kindness left a lasting legacy that inspires the FCCPS community.

Superintendent Peter Noonan expressed deep appreciation for all the award recipients and nominees: “This year’s awards are a testament to the strength and dedication of our FCCPS family. Each winner exemplifies the spirit and commitment that make our schools such a special place. We are particularly moved to honor Eduardo Molina, whose life and work touched us all profoundly.”

These awards highlight the exceptional talent within Falls Church City Public Schools and reinforce the district’s commitment to excellence in education through outstanding individual contributions.

For more information on the award winners and videos about them, please visit FCCPS’s Employee Recognition Award web page.