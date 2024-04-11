City of Falls Church Crime Report: April 1-7, 2024

Fraud – Credit Card, W Broad St, Mar 30, 9:30 AM, victim reported multiple fraudulent transactions made with their debit card, which was still in their possession. (Delayed report)
Graffiti, W Annandale Rd, Apr 1, 7:59 AM, a report for graffiti was taken.
Larceny from Building/Fraud – Credit Card, Little Falls St, Apr 1, 2:30 PM, victim’s wallet was taken from their unsecured backpack while playing basketball, and multiple transactions were attempted on their credit card.
No Valid Operator’s License, Haycock Rd, Apr 2, 9:13 PM, a male, 34, of Fairfax County, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
Fraud – False Pretenses, Hillwood Ave, Apr 3, 11:28 AM, victim’s wife requested victim to purchase multiple gift cards per the instruction of her coworker. After purchasing and providing the gift card codes, the victim and his wife learned the coworker’s phone had been hacked.
Larceny from Building/Fraud – Credit Card, Little Falls St, Apr 3, between 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM, victim’s wallet was taken from their unsecured hoodie while playing basketball, and multiple transactions were attempted on their credit cards.
Trespassing, Wilson Blvd, Apr 3, 11:17 PM, a white male, 47, of no fixed address, was arrested for Trespassing.
Driving on Suspended License, Ridge Pl, Apr 4, 7:49 AM, a black female, 43, of Fairfax County, was arrested for Driving on Suspended License.
Other Jurisdiction Warrant Service, Park Ave, Apr 4, 1:49 PM, a male, 20, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.
Shoplifting/Counterfeiting – Uttering, S Washington St, Apr 4, 11:35 PM, an unknown suspect used counterfeit currency to purchase merchandise, receiving change back in the process. When the currency was discovered to be counterfeit, the suspect left with the change and merchandise in tow. The suspect is described as a white female, wearing dark clothing, a pink headband, and dark hair in a ponytail.
No Valid Operator’s License, Haycock Rd, Apr 5, 9:53 PM, a white male, 19, of Fairfax County, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
Public Intoxication, N Washington St, Apr 6, 12:37 AM, a white male, 36, of Woodstock, MD, was arrested for Public Intoxication.
No Valid Operator’s License, 17th St N, Apr 6, 8:32 AM, a white male, 34, of Fairfax County, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
Trespassing/Public Intoxication, Wilson Blvd, Apr 6, 2:45 PM, a white male, 47, of no fixed address, was arrested for Trespassing and Public Intoxication.
Shoplifting, Hillwood Ave, Apr 6, 2:58 PM, an unknown suspect took merchandise without paying. The unknown suspect is described as a light skinned black female, approximately 25 to 30 years of age, approximately 5’5” to 5’6” in height, about 130 to 140 pounds, wearing a pink silk and nylon hat, black jacket, white shirt underneath the jacket, black sweat pants, and white slippers or sandals.
Larceny – Pocket Picking, W Broad St, Apr 6, 4:20 PM, victim reported two unknown suspects approached them while shopping; one suspect distracted the victim with conversation while the other removed money from the victim’s purse. The first unknown suspect is described as a white male with black hair, dark eyes, wearing a bright orange jacket and tan pants. The second unknown suspect is described as a black female with brown eyes wearing glasses, a knitted navy hat, and a navy jacket.
Reckless Driving, E Broad St, Apr 6, 9:56 AM, an Asian female, 51, of Fairfax County, was arrested for Reckless Driving.
Shoplifting, Wilson Blvd, Apr 7, 12 PM, an unknown suspect took merchandise without paying. The unknown suspect is described as an Asian male wearing a dark colored Washington Wizards Hat, white shirt with black designs, red hooded sweatshirt, grey jeans, and white and black shell-tow Adidas shoes.