News Briefs: March 28 – April 3, 2024

F.C. Schools Set Up Fund to Help Molina Family

The Falls Church City Public Schools and the Falls Church Educational Foundation are coordinating donations for the Molina Family following the news that Custodial Supervisor Eduardo Molina passed away suddenly on Monday, March 25.

In a statement by FCCPS Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan, he noted that Molina “was not just a colleague, he was an integral part of our FCCPS community. His dedication, passion, and warmth touched the lives of everyone around him. If you knew him, you loved him.”

Molina was a 31-year employee of FCCPS. He started as a custodian and worked his way up to the leadership role of his department. His employees affectionately referred to him as “El Jefe.” He led a team of 35 custodians who supported all 5 schools. Wherever he went, Eduardo’s exuberant personality filled the space with positivity.

Noonan, writing to the school community, urged friends to consider donating by way of the Falls Church Education Foundation Family Assistance Fund. Details of a memorial service have yet to be announced.

Book Reading in Pennsylvania Canceled Due to Threats

(Reprinted from the Washington Blade).

An April book reading in Lancaster, Pa., featuring author Kevin Naff, editor of the Washington Blade, and Nick Benton, owner and editor of the Falls Church News-Press, was canceled this week following bomb threats targeting the Lancaster Public Library on Saturday.

Police evacuated an area of downtown Lancaster on Saturday after multiple bomb threats were made targeting a drag queen story hour event at the Lancaster Public Library. After the threats were made, the event was canceled, according to a report from WGAL-TV.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community as we work to process today’s events together,” read a statement from Lancaster Pride. “While we support the freedom of speech, we stand firm and cannot and we will not let hate, fear, and intimidation stop our collective movement for love and support for all.”

Naff was scheduled to read from his book, “How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality — And How Our Enemies Could Take It All Away,” at a Lancaster-area library event moderated by Benton on April 18. A library official declined to comment on the cancellation.

“I am disappointed by the cancellation but it was the right call given the recent threats targeting the LGBTQ community in Lancaster,” said Naff. “MAGA Republicans must dial back their rhetoric and their attacks on our community; they are dangerous and draconian and will cost lives.”

The event was planned as a fundraiser for the Quarryville Library after Fulton Township revoked its funding because the library carries LGBTQ-themed books.

“I think everyone is a little bit surprised. We are in a conservative area so everyone has their own beliefs but as the public library we are here to serve everyone,” interim director of the library Sarah Bower told WHTM News in November after the funding was canceled.

Johnny Weir, the Olympic figure skater and commentator, is from Quarryville and later donated $1,000 to the library. Weir was supporting the April 18 event and promoting it on social media.

“It is a sad reality that fear generated by threats of violence that have escalated in the Trump era is stifling the public’s access to a free and open sharing of views, an outcome that is in absolutely no one’s best interest,” said Benton.

NVAR Says N.Va. Home Sales Up in Region 2.2%

In contrast to the national market, February home sales in Northern Virginia grew 2.2 percent from the previous year — the first time since November 2021 — while nationally home sales fell 3.3 percent, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.

Home sales for the regional and national markets both grew from January but much more dramatically in Northern Virginia — up 32 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively, according to the NVAR.

Nationally, housing inventory sat at a 2.9-month supply, down from 3.0 months in January but up from 2.6 months in February 2023. In Northern Virginia, supply remained much tighter at 0.90 but was slightly up from last February’s 0.80 month’s supply. This was also an increase over January 2024, which had 0.74 month’s supply of inventory.

Sen. Salim Announces Eid Celebration Dinner

Muslims all over the world observe the holy month of Ramadan, and by its end, they celebrate a special festival called “Eid,” and Falls Church’s new State Senator Saddam Salim is hosting the first of what he says will be his special celebration of peace and joy.

The event will be held at 6:00 p.m. on April 20 at Tandoori Fairfax (10312 Willard Way, Fairfax, VA).

Fairfax OKs Security Scanning at High Schools

The Fairfax County School Board last week voted to spend an additional $3.2 million on school security, including a pilot program for security scanning at select high schools. There’s been no word yet about which schools will receive the scanners.

“At this time, we are not prepared to provide details of the program to the public. This information will be released when, and as appropriate, to include the identification of schools. Safety and security physical and technical systems are needed to assist in operational safety planning,” a school spokesperson said.