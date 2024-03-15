Mayor Hardi’s Weekly Update

By Letty Hardi, Mayor, City of Falls Church

Dear Friends,

For our last full City Council meeting before a spring break recess, we had a combination regular meeting and work session. Read on for the City Council Priorities we adopted this week, updates on a proposed Community Center HVAC upgrade (with the side benefit of a new-ish gym!), and continued discussion on sewer upgrade and financing plans. Read on.

When we resume meeting on April 1, we’ll kickoff our part of the FY25 budget process. During the 6 week process, we’ll have a number of public meetings and work sessions. Budgets should reflect our collective priorities, so this is an especially important time of year to make your voices heard, whether it’s about housing, pedestrian improvements, sustainability, parks, or other quality of life improvements you’d like to see. Budget season will culminate on May 13, when we’re scheduled to adopt the budget.

Tomorrow is the start of the Mayors’ Fitness Challenge. I hope this incredible spring weather will carry through to my first “Walk and Talk” office hours next Friday, March 22 at 9 am, starting at Big Chimneys Park. I’ll post any last minute weather changes on my Facebook page. These posts will resume in a few weeks, post spring break.

https://www.lettyhardi.org/updates-from-letty-march-15-2024/

Happy spring, and take care –

Letty

Blog posts are the personal views of Letty Hardi and not official statements or records on behalf of the Falls Church City Council