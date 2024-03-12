Hall Named Second Team All-A-10, Okojie Earns All-Rookie Spot

Via George Mason Athletics

Photos: George Mason Athletics

March 12, 2024, NEW YORK – George Mason University sophomore guard Keyshawn Hall has been named to the All-Atlantic 10 Second Team, while freshman Baraka Okojie has garnered All-Rookie accolades, the league office announced Tuesday.

It’s the first all-conference selection of Hall’s career, while Okojie becomes the Patriots’ first all-rookie pick since Tyler Kolek in 2021.

Hall put together a breakout season for the Green & Gold in 2023-24 while ranking fourth in the A-10 in scoring both overall (17.2 ppg) and in league play (18.1 ppg). He was just one of 14 players in the nation to average 17+ points, 8+ rebounds and 1.5+ assists on the year.

Hall led the A-10 in both defensive rebounding (7.2 drpg) and overall rebounding (8.4 rpg) while ranking second in double-doubles (9). He also ranked fourth in the league in free throw percentage in conference play (.880) and was seventh in overall field goal percentage (.478).

The Cleveland, Ohio, product notched 10+ points in 22 of the 28 games he played and tallied 20+ points in 10 contests.

The Nov. 20 A-10 Player of the Week, he tallied 29 points in the win over Cornell on Nov. 15 and notched 21 points and 15 rebounds on Nov. 20 vs. South Dakota State, registering just the ninth 20+ point/15+ rebound performance by a Mason player since 2010. His 36-point, 12-rebound game vs. Bridgewater (Va.) was only the second 30+/10+ effort by a Patriot since 2010. Hall opened A-10 play with a 27-point/13-rebound effort at La Salle and had a stretch midway through the league campaign where he notched 20+ points in five of six games.

Okojie dazzled for the Patriots all season with his speed, defensive tenacity and court vision. The talented Canadian ranked fourth in the A-10 in steals in league play (1.9/game) and his 45 steals are the most by a Patriot since Javon Greene in 2019-20.

The January 29 A-10 Rookie of the Week has excelled all season at getting to the free throw line. He ranks second on the team in both free throws made and attempts, and his 132 attempts rank eighth-most amongst Div. I freshmen nationally.

Okojie has made nine starts this season and continued to develop as a floor general throughout the campaign. He has been an outstanding primary distributor over the past five games while Ronald Polite III has battled injury. He’s averaging 4.4 assists and also 2.2 steals during that stretch.

On the season, Okojie has averaged 7.8 points/game while leading the team in steals (45) and ranking second in assists (75).

Hall, Okojie and the Patriots open the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship on Wednesday with an 11:30 a.m. matchup vs. Saint Joseph’s. The game will be broadcast nationally on USA Network.

