Crime Report

Week of February 26 — March 3, 2024
- Threats/Intimidation, James St, Feb 25, 4 PM, complainant reported their child receiving threatening text messages.
- Public Intoxication, E Fairfax St/E Broad St, Feb 26, 12:49 AM, a white male, 34, of Fairfax County, was arrested for Public Intoxication.
- Public Intoxication, S Maple Ave/W Annandale Rd, Feb 26, 8:09 PM, a white male, 48, of no fixed address, was arrested for Public Intoxication.
- Driving on Suspended License, W Broad St, Feb 26, 11:13 PM, a black male, 67, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Driving on Suspended License.
- Trespassing, S Washington St, Feb 27, 3:19 AM, an Asian female, 42, of Lorton, was arrested for Trespassing.
- Robbery, S Washington St, victim reported that an unknown suspect distracted them and took lottery tickets from behind the counter when they were faced away, then pushed the victim when they tried to reclaim the tickets. The unknown suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet in height.
- Fraud – Credit Card, Roosevelt Blvd, Feb 27, 3:40 PM, victim reported their card being used to make multiple transactions online.
- Shoplifting, S Washington St, Feb 24, 4:53 PM, two unknown suspects stole merchandise without paying. The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hat, black jacket, black pants, and black boots. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing blue jeans, gray sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and black shoes.
- Driving on Suspended License, Greenwich St, Feb 27, 7:32 PM, a white male, 55, of Sterling, was arrested for Driving on Suspended License.
- Public Intoxication/Trespassing, S Washington St, Feb 27, 10:46 PM, an Asian female, 42, of Lorton, was arrested for Public Intoxication and Trespassing.
- Other Jurisdiction Warrant Service, Park Ave, Feb 28, 1:59 PM, a black male, 49, of Stafford, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for another jurisdiction.
- Trespassing/Other Jurisdiction Warrant Service, Wilson Blvd, Feb 29, 7:55 PM, a black male, 33, of no fixed address, was arrested for Trespassing and served with warrants from other jurisdiction.
- Public Intoxication, Wilson Blvd, Mar 1, 4:07 AM, a white male, 47, of no fixed address, was arrested for Public Intoxication.
- Larceny/Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft, N Washington St, Mar 1, 2:45 PM, complainant reported seeing an unknown suspect stealing their fiance’s motorcycle from their parking garage. When confronted, the suspect left the motorcycle but took the motorcycle cover. The unknown suspect is described as a black male in his late twenties to early thirties, approximately 5’7” in height, wearing dark clothing with a mask covering his mouth.
- Defrauding an Inn Keeper, W Broad St, Mar 1, 5:42 PM, victim reported an unknown suspect ate a meal and left without paying. The unknown suspect is described as a white female in her twenties, 5`8” in height, with short blond hair wearing a University of Colorado hoodie and carrying a black backpack.
- Stalking, W Broad St, Mar 2, 5:43 AM, victim filed a report of stalking.
- No Valid Operator’s License, S West St, Mar 2, 8:04 PM, a white male, 36, of Fairfax, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- Public Intoxication, W Broad St, Mar 2, 10:39 PM, a black male, 34, of Lorton, was arrested for Public Intoxication.
- Public Intoxication, W Broad St, Mar 2, 10:39 PM, a white female, 23, of Union City, PA, was arrested for Public Intoxication.
- Maliciously Activating a Fire Alarm, W Broad St, Mar 3, 2:49 AM, a black male, 58, of no fixed address, was arrested for Maliciously Activating a Fire Alarm.