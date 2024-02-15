New Team Providing LGBTQ+ Focused Therapy in Arlington

SARAH NEALY (pictured) opened an LGBTQ+ focused group therapy practice with two other queer-identifying clinicians in Arlington last year. (Courtesy Photo)

A new group of queer-identifying psychotherapists have opened a new counseling practice in Arlingtion, with a focus on serving the LGBTQ+ population, called The LGBTQ+ Counseling Collaborative (4620 Cherry Hill Rd., Suite 213, Arlington, VA).

The practice is a much-needed resource for the area.

In December 2023, The Williams Institute released its 2023 Adult LGBT Population in the United States report, which found that D.C. had the highest percentage of LGBT adults, with 14.3 percent of residents identifying as LGBT.

In 2006 The Williams Institute conducted a survey that estimated the LGB population by U.S. Congressional District, which found 8.1 percent of D.C. residents identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual — and 7.4 percent here in VA-8 (Arlington-Falls Church), the tenth highest outside California or D.C.

Combining these two datasets, it’s fairly safe to estimate that 10 percent or more of the Arlington-Falls Church area currently identify as LGBT. With nearly 800,000 residents of VA-8, that’s a sizeable population.

The U.S. Census Bureau has found that LGBTQ+ individuals experience higher levels of anxiety and depression than their non-LGBTQ+ counterparts.

Despite having one of the highest LGBTQ+ populations in the country, many services in Northern Virginia’s have lagged far behind those in D.C. in terms of LGBTQ+ competence, focus, or representation — and mental health services are no exception, though several LGBTQ+ affirming or identifying therapists do practice in the area.

The team currently consists of three clinicians, all of whom are fully-licensed psychotherapists who specialize in queer and gender-expansive topics and themes — with lived experience in those communities: Sarah Nealy, LPC, Brian Rink, LCSW, and Michelle Wade, LPC.

Nealy, the Collaborative’s clinical director, who identifies as non-binary and queer, is a married parent living in Arlington, who studied at Marymount University. She founded the practice last year, after 15 years in the field either as a member of traditional group practices or, more recently, in her own standalone practice.

The Collaborative provides individual counseling, group counseling, couples and partner relationship counseling, non-faith based premarital counseling, sex therapy, perinatal mental health care for birthing persons, gender affirming care, religious trauma deconstruction or recovery, and more. Though happy to work with people “of any sex, race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or belief,” as their website states, their passion is serving the LGBTQ+ community.

The Collaborative currently holds three regular group therapy sessions — one for mixed-orientation couples, one for those who have experienced religious trauma, and most recently a female empowerment group, which started this week.

“It means a lot to us personally and professionally to provide a safe space for queer people to seek help from therapists with similar lived experiences,” said Nealy, “something that few of us ever found outside of here.”

Nealy says the Collaborative is unique for several reasons. First, the three therapists that comprise her practice have experience across a wide range of LGBTQ+ issues, from religious trauma, to eating disorders, to couples therapy and beyond. Clinicians are required to provide 20 percent of their cases on a sliding-scale cost basis, allowing the uninsured or financially insecure an opportunity to receive care. The group hires one-at-a-time, adding a new clinician only when the current team reaches a full-time case load — this stands in contrast to most group practices which add staff in groups, causing friction between new hires competing for clients. Nealy says the Collaborative is currently hiring for a fourth clinician.

The Collaborative does not accept insurance, though insurance reimbursement is available for those with plans that include out-of-network coverage.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment with The LGBTQ+ Counseling Collaborative should book a free consultation at lgbtcounselingdmv.com, email info@lgbtcounselingdmv.com, or call 703-239-3469.