School News & Notes: February 1-7, 2024

Air Force Weather Specialist Enlightens OSE 4th Graders on Meteorology and Military Operations

US AIR FORCE weather specialist Sgt. Joleene Cabangon teaches 4th graders via Zoom. (Photo: Lauren Carpel)

As part of the 4th Grade Unit of Inquiry for “Where We Are in Place and Time,” Ms. Lara’s class had a special guest present to their class. Sgt. Joleene Cabangon works in the US Air Force as a weather specialist, and she zoomed in to teach Ms. Lara’s class about how the USAF reports weather conditions, the instruments used, and why the Air Force needs to report the weather to different bases and pilots. In this lesson, students learned how being a weather forecaster requires an open mind and why this type of position can be risk-taking as it applies to the real world. Sgt. Cabangon showcased how she uses her ATLs (Approaches To Learning) of thinking and communication skills in her job to report the weather, and she explained to students why the key concepts of causation and change are essential for her work and how others rely on her for this information

All-Star Performance: Meridian and Henderson Students Hit the High Notes in District Jazz Ensemble

ELEVEN Henderson and Meridian band students participated in the All-Star District Jazz Ensemble last weekend. (Photo: Mary Jo West)

In a showcase of musical talent, 11 Henderson and Meridian band students participated in the All-Star District Jazz Ensemble this past weekend. These dedicated young musicians rehearsed for three days alongside other gifted jazz student musicians from District X to perform a spectacular jazz concert on Saturday at St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes Upper School. To earn this unique opportunity, students underwent a rigorous audition process earlier this month to demonstrate their hard work, excellence, and passion for jazz. Being selected for such an event is no small feat, and FCCPS has applauded their efforts and determination.

Front row (left to right): Kiran Kiblin-Murthy (Piano), Peter Riegler (Trumpet), Talia Forster (Trumpet), Jahni Radcliff (Trumpet), Will Creswick (Drum set).

Back row (left to right): Wes Crawford (Drum set), Carlos Ortiz (Trumpet), Case Dimock (Trombone), Teddy Abedejos (Trombone), Nate Hill (Piano), Sam Norton (Trumpet).

MHS CyberPatriots Compete in National Cyber Defense Competition’s Gold Tier Semi-Finals

THE MERIDIAN team for CyberPatriots, the nation’s largest cyber defense competition, who qualified for the semi-finals at the event last week. (Photo: FCCPS)

Last week, one of the Meridian CyberPatriot teams competed in the competition’s gold tier semi-final round. CyberPatriot is the nation’s largest cyber defense competition, designed to inspire students to pursue careers in cybersecurity.

The QR Coders, Wendy Abstone, Sam Norton, Elliot Lam, Paige Kessman, and Delany Flanagan qualified for the semi-finals after competing in the state round. During the semi-finals, they worked on Ubuntu, Debian, Windows Server, and packet tracer challenges while learning more about technology and security.

MHS Students Gain Real-World Experience in Sports Medicine Internship with D.C. Soccer Teams

MERIDIAN SPORTS Medicine students Grady Jinks, Jordan Sussman, and Rachel Brantley assist with preseason dental screenings for Washington Spirit and DC United players. (Photo: FCCPS)

On Tuesday, Dr. Leslie Rye and Dr. Emilio Canal (Reston Dental Group, Sports Dentistry) hosted three Meridian High School’s Sports Medicine students at the Inova United Performance Center. Along with a large group of medical professionals (cardiologists, orthopedic surgeons, internists, etc.), students Rachel Brantley, Grady Jinks, and Jordan Sussman assisted Dr. Rye & Dr. Canal in conducting comprehensive preseason dental screenings for members of the Washington Spirit and DC United Major League Professional soccer teams. The dental screenings included diagnostic imaging scans, protective mouthguard impressions, and oral cancer screenings.

Following the medical screenings, the students were given a tour of the United Performance Center, which serves as the professional training facility of the Washington Spirit and DC United soccer teams. Rachel, Grady, and Jordan were allowed to tour the strength training & performance facility, the sports medicine/athletic training facility, and the team cafeteria, gaining hands-on experience in the comprehensive preseason medical screenings necessary to certify that professional athletes are medically cleared for full participation in their upcoming sports seasons. After completing the medical screenings, Dr. Rye was highly complimentary of Rachel, Grady, and Jordan’s professionalism and helpfulness, and what a pleasure it was to host their internship experience.

Henderson Theater Production of Greek Myths Humors a Packed House

THE CAST OF last week’s production of “Greek Myths: Comedy Style,” with a cast and crew of over 90 students with Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School’s Theater Department. (Photo: Chrissy Henderson)

Over the weekend, the Henderson Theater Department performed “Greek Myths: Comedy Style” for a packed house in the Meridian Auditorium.

Act one, “The Hysterical History of the Trojan War,” provided a hilarious rendition of the Trojan War as told through Homer’s The Iliad. Modern-day references and carefully choreographed dances kept the audience in stitches as the epic battle waged.

The fast-paced and hilarious romp through the rich tapestry of Greek mythology in the second act, “Greek Mythology Olympiaganza,” told the entire story of Greek Mythology in 30 minutes. From the adventures of Jason and the Argonauts to the cautionary tale of Pandora’s Box and the epic saga of the Trojan War, each myth received a comedic makeover, showcasing the timeless themes while also poking fun at their quirks and complexities.

Meridian’s Winter Pep Rally Marks Second Semester Start with Exciting Contests and Staff Victory

MERIDIAN students take on staff in a basketball contest at their winter pep rally. (Photo: Tessa Kassoff)

On Friday, January 26, Meridian students and staff celebrated the beginning of the second semester with a winter pep rally.

The event involved a student vs staff basketball game, musical chairs, and a 3-point contest.

After a long basketball game with both teams scoring, the staff took home the win against the students. Musical Chairs was a festive throwback to our elementary days, and junior Jarrett Jardine reigned victorious in the 3-point contest.

Henderson Middle School Celebrates PBIS Day with Nearly 100,000 Bark Bucks Awarded!

So far this year, teachers have awarded 99,904 Bark Bucks to students, and the students have made over 8,600 purchases from the school store, teachers’ stores, and for reward day. MEHMS has a 98 percent engagement rate from our students, which shows that nearly all of their students have made one or more purchases with their Bark Bucks!

For this Reward Day, students were offered 25 different activities, including off-campus walking trips to local restaurants, a spa room with nail painting, massage chairs and steam facials, pizza and Kahoot games, reading with hot chocolate, soccer, free play on the football field, board games in the library and seven different movies. The next and final reward day will be near the end of Quarter 3.

Virtual Kindergarten Info Night

Kindergarten Information Night for parents and guardians of prospective kindergarten students is scheduled for March 21. At this virtual meeting, the school principal and staff will briefly overview the school day, curriculum, day care program, and registration requirements. Following this meeting, the registration process will begin.

Parents and guardians of rising kindergarten students should submit the Rising Kindergarten Interest Form 2024-2025 as soon as possible so that the school can inform them about meetings, details, and deadlines before registration.

To be eligible for kindergarten at Mt. Daniel Elementary School in August 2024, students must be five years of age by September 30, 2024. Families must be residents of the City of Falls Church.

FCCPS encourages community members to share information about kindergarten registration with neighbors and friends who live in the City of Falls Church. Contact school registrar Nora Pishner at 703-248-5644 or by email at pishnern@fccps.org with any questions.

Henderson MS Invites Future 6th Graders and Families for an Informative Evening of Transition and Exploration

Rising 6th Grade Parent Night and student Evening with Encore will be held Thursday, February 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For Rising 6th Grade Parent Night, rising sixth graders and their parents are invited for an opportunity to meet with the Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School administrators, 6th grade teachers, specialists, Husky ambassadors, and counselors. A parent/guardian session will cover transitioning to middle school, grade expectations, course progression including math and elective options, and a building tour with Husky ambassadors!

Parents are invited to bring their rising sixth grader for an Evening with Encore, during which they will have the opportunity to meet all of the elective teachers and do a fun activity with each of them. This will allow students the opportunity to see a little bit about each of the classes they have to choose from for next year.

Jessie Thackrey Preschool Purple Route Changes

The FCCPS Transportation Department has updated the Jessie Thackrey Preschool Purple morning and afternoon bus routes. The changes began January 25. For updated bus routes: FCCPS Bus Routes.