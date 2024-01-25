School News & Notes: January 25-31, 2024

Photo: KristinHiggins

Mount Daniel Students Ignite Excitement for Science with Colorful Chemical Experiments

At a FCEPTA-sponsored assembly, Mount Daniel students learned all about chemical reactions from the “mad scientist” from Mad Science of VA. They watched the water change colors and consistency depending on the chemicals added to it, as well as learned all of the ingredients to make fire. Additionally, they learned fire can also change colors depending on the chemicals added to it.

Photo: FCCPS

MHS TV Episode 9: Inside Meridian High with Basketball Insights, G.I.V.E. Day Highlights

The MHSTV club’s first episode of 2024 is now available, and it’s better than ever! Watch to learn all about what’s going on at Meridian, interviews with the basketball team, Hugo’s Food Review at Borek-G, footage from G.I.V.E. Day, and more! And if that’s not enough Meridian news content, all the marvelous episodes from Meridian’s best and only news channel is available on their YouTube channel.

Watch Episode 9

Photo: FCCPS

Meridian’s Hand to Hunger Club Raises Funds and Awareness at Mosaic Farmers Market

This month, Meridian High School’s Hand to Hunger club held weekly bake sales at the Mosaic Farmers Market. The club raised thousands of dollars and educated hundreds of community members on food insecurity in the DMV!

Born out of Meridian High School, Hand to Hunger is a nonprofit organization working to combat food insecurity, particularly in the DMV area. The Meridian chapter has already packed just under 20,000 meals, and Hand to Hunger is on track to pack 220,000 meals across their 26 chapters by the end of 2024! Their work is made possible by community supporters like you!

The group will be at the market every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the next thirteen weeks. Make sure to come out to support and pick up some delicious baked goods! If you are interested in donating baked goods or getting involved, please email contact@handtohunger.org!

Photo: Carol Sly

MEHMS Students Set to Dazzle in ‘Greek Myths Comedy Style’ – A Modern Twist on Classic Tales

Over 90 MEHMS students, working as cast and crew, are nearly ready for opening night. This year’s production is “Greek Myths: Comedy Style“. It is a play in two acts by two different playwrights and features comedic sketches based on Greek mythology, with many contemporary references. The hour-and-a-half-long show opens Thursday and runs through Saturday. There will be intermission with concessions. Tickets are $10 and available at the door on the evening of the show. Sales start at 6:15 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cash is preferred. However, there will be QR codes in the lobby to purchase a ticket. Additionally, you can also pay with a credit card.

Photo: Lauren Lauer

Third Graders Embrace New Year: Reapplying for Classroom Jobs to Enhance Learning Environment

The start of the new year is always a great time to reflect and create positive change. In Mrs. Lauer’s third-grade class, students have been exploring the central idea, “Structure is Essential to Order.” In response, students asked for a chance to reapply for classroom jobs from the beginning of the year. As a class family, students talked about the pros and cons of each job, made modifications to specific job responsibilities, and agreed on the changes made. Finally, students completed applications for new classroom jobs for the winter season. By making changes to the structure of classroom responsibilities, the students are hoping the results will lead to a classroom environment with more organization, order, and, therefore, more learning.

Photo: Natalie Glees

Meridian Gymnastics Shines with Third Place at Park View Invitational

The Meridian gymnastics team is celebrating after their 3rd place finish at the Park View Invitational last Saturday! Sienna Dawson placed 5th on vault, 4th on bars, 5th on floor, 7th on beam, and 5th in the all-around competition. Petra Oleson finished 7th on beam, 8th on vault, and 8th all around. Lauryn Conner received her highest beam score of the season, and Sessa Tiffany received her highest bar score of the season.

Mustang Athletic Boosters Launch Annual Mulch Sale: Support Student Athletes and School Projects

The Mustang Athletic Boosters’ Annual Mulch Sale is now live on Mustangfanshop.com, again offering our three cubic foot double-shredded hardwood mulch bags for sale for $6 each.

All 20 bags or more orders will be delivered to your home on March 16th. Smaller orders can be picked up at the school on delivery day.

All funds raised support the Bill Rose Athlete Assistance Fund and Scholarship Funds, as well as our Team Stipends and Capital Projects.

Photo: Jenn Beck and Bella Brooks

1,750 Power Packs Assembled in the Meridian Aux Gym on GIVE Day

The Elementary GIVE Day Club hosted almost 350 attendees who came and assembled 1,750 power packs! After two months of vision planning, organizing, advertising, and meeting every week with mentors from the high school GIVE Day Club, they were grateful that the community came out to serve with them on MLK Day. In addition to Power Packs, the community-made enrichment toys for small pets to donate to the animal shelter raised awareness of the importance of protecting the environment by making outdoor signs, painting rocks, collecting plastic film for recycling, holding a bake sale to benefit Welcoming Falls Church and made cards and pictures to accompany Welcome Kits given by New Hope Housing to people moving from shelters to rented apartments.

Photo: Chrissy Henderson

Henderson & MHS Students Packed 25,000 Oatmeal Meals for Ukraine

More than 185 middle and high schoolers packed 25,000 oatmeal meals for the Outreach Program. The packed meals will be shipped to food-insecure families in Ukraine. GIVE Day Ambassadors are students who’ve spent the past two months planning GIVE Day and running fundraisers. They set up (and cleaned up) the packing stations and trained their peers in the packing process. The Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School GIVE Day Ambassadors would like to shout out 8th grade English teacher Ross Mandel, the school GIVE Day sponsor; the nearly 20 teachers and administrators who volunteered either to get pied or have their hair redone by students to raise money for GIVE Day; and the many community members whose financial support made this packing day possible.

Photo: FCCPS

Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation and Social Justice Committee Lead 3rd Annual Martin Luther King Day March in Falls Church

The Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, in collaboration with the Social Justice Committee of Falls Church and Vicinity, successfully held their 3rd annual Martin Luther King Day March this Monday, marking another year of honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event, which has become a significant occasion in the community, saw a robust turnout of participants from diverse backgrounds, all coming together to celebrate and remember the civil rights leader’s enduring impact.

Following the march, a special program was held at the historic Falls Church Episcopal Church, a venue chosen for its symbolic significance and its role in the community. The program featured a series of speeches, musical performances, and presentations that highlighted the principles of equality, justice, and community service that Dr. King championed.