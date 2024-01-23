FCCPS Alert – Fire Investigation

Update:

The City of Falls Church Fire Department’s investigation into an incident involving a malfunctioning motor in a Meridian High School maintenance room has concluded, and the building has now been turned over to school officials. For tonight: The school will remain closed as FCCPS maintenance and security crews begin cleaning up and securing the building for the night. All activities on the Secondary Campus (both Meridian and Mary Ellen Henderson) have been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date. For tomorrow: Students who were unable to retrieve personal belongings due to the evacuation may retrieve them tomorrow morning. Students who left items in the hallway, auditorium, or other areas of the building can be collected from the cafeteria when you arrive to school tomorrow morning.

For those who left belongings in classrooms, these rooms were locked up last night and will be accessible for you to retrieve your items this morning. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of our school community during the unexpected events today and look forward to a return to our normal routines tomorrow. This is the last planned update for the evening.

