Over 40 Restaurants Taking Part in F.C.’s Dining Week

‘Restaurant Week’ Resumes in F.C. Starting This Friday

An amazing array of new restaurants have opened up in the City of Falls Church in the last year, and many more are set to come.

A total of over 40 Falls Church restaurants will welcome families, foodies and any hungry paying customers during the City’s newly revived Restaurant Week that starts this Friday, Jan. 19 and runs for 10 days through Jan. 28.

The 40 restaurants representing a wide variety of international cuisines will feature top selections from their menu in lunch or dinner specials, and some will offer three course meals.

They event is designed to celebrate Falls Church’s diverse and vibrant food culture such as Afghan, American, Bolivian, Chinese, Greek, Iranian, Irish, Italian, Jamaican, Japanese, Mexican, Peruvian, Russian, Salvadorian, Thai, Vietnamese, and more.

This family friendly 10-day event will draw the local community, foodies and tourists to Falls Church food service establishments. With options for everyone ranging from hole-in-the-wall specialty restaurants to high-end dining establishments, this event provides customers with the opportunity to find their new favorite haunt and gives restaurants the chance to showcase their best menu items, according to the event’s website.

Falls Church City Restaurant Week is sponsored by the City of Falls Church Economic Development Division, The Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is a Tourism Recovery Program.

The event’s goal is to promote and increase visitors to restaurants and businesses within the City of Falls Church and increase awareness and consideration of Virginia’s culinary experiences. It is planned in partnership with Tricia Barba of Preservation Biscuit Company in Falls Church.

Previously, a Restaurant Week in Falls Church was organized and run by the Falls Church News-Press in August, but that ended with the onset of the pandemic.

Participating restaurants include the following:

Audacious Aleworks, Badd Pizza, Banh Cuon Thang Long Bakeshop, Borek-G, Cafe Kindred, Caribbean Plate, Chasin Tails, Clare and Don’s, Cuates Grill, Disturbingly Delicious Foods, Dogwood Tavern, Dominion Wine and Beer, Ellie Bird, Harvey’s, Hot N Juicy Crawfish, Ireland’s Four Provinces, Izaka Donburi, Kyo Macha, Kyurmen, La Tingeria, Luzmilla’s Bolivian Restaurant, Moby Dick’s Kabobs, Northside Social, Nue Elegantly Vietnamese, Panjshir Restaurant, Pho Ga Vang, Pizzeria Orso, Preservation Biscuit, Rare Bird Coffee Roasters, Roll Play, Scramble, Sfizi Cafe, Solace Outpost, Taco Rock, TeaDM Plus, The Falls, The Happy Tart, Thompson’s Italian and Vivi Bubble Tea.

Author Nicholas F. Benton Nicholas F. Benton is owner and Editor-In-Chief of the Falls Church News-Press.