New Briefs: January 18-24, 2024

Study Says F.C. Home Values Highest in Entire Mid-Atlantic

Home values in the City of Falls Church are the highest on average in any of the some 70 jurisdictions in a six-state Mid-Atlantic region, according to a new study by a regional multiple-listing service.

Bright MLS reported that Falls Church’s were the highest in terms both of median sales prices and average prices, the average coming in at $956,408, Though down three percent from the previous year according to the report, the City’s numbers still finished well higher than second place Arlington ($849,606), D.C. ($849925), and Fairfax County ($790,367).

N-P’s Benton Assails Sinclair Purchase of Baltimore Sun

“Truth, which is an essential component of democracy, has taken another serious hit with the handing off of the once-magnificent urban daily, The Baltimore Sun, to the rightwing 2020 election denying Sinclair Inc. chair David D. Smith, a conservative backer of Donald Trump,” said Falls Church News-Press owner Nicholas F. Benton yesterday.

$8 Million Lincoln Ave. ‘Greening’ Project to Seek Public Input

At its work season this Tuesday, the Falls Church City Council was provided an update on the $8 million Lincoln Avenue “Greening” project being developed by the City’s Public Works division. The project, now 15 percent designed, includes storm water management, roadbed reconstruction, bio-retention, sidewalk improvements, bike lane and traffic calming components, features and will be the subject of at least two town hall meetings, plus walking tours, where the public will be welcomed to share its views.

The design features are due to be sufficiently completed by May 1 to begin receiving public engagement, and a potentially controversial element will be an up to 33 percent decline in the number of on-street parking spaces

Funding of the project is coming from federal ARPA funds, VDOT and the City.

Tinner Hill District Plan Advances, F.C. Council Told

By this May, the introduction of a completed Tinner Hill Historical and Cultural District will be ready tor takeoff, inclusive of a core section off S. Washington Street that will be composed mostly of historic residences where the first rural chapter of the NAACP convened,

A wider concentric circle of the project will include such features at the Galloway Methodist Church and the Tinner Hill monument that now stands at the entrance ot the recently departed Target store and was the gathering point for Monday’s march in honor of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the annual day of service.

Value of Quinn Senior Living Plan Set at $800k Annually

The tax revenue yield to the City of the planned 1.8-acre Quinn/Homestretch senior living project on S. Maple St. that seeks a height variance to 115 feet will be over $800,000, advocate Andrew Painter told the F.C. Council at its work session this week.

The sum is based on an estimated yield of $464k per acre. Painter announced a number of new features for the project and the public park space that it will include.

The work session at City Hall Tuesday night was the first public Council meeting with Letty Hardi functioning as the City’s new mayor, and with Erin Flynn and Justine Underhill attending as new Council members.