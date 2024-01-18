Business News & Notes: January 18-24, 2024

Local Sale

Albert Bitici of the Bitici Group at KW Metro Center facilitated the sale of 106 Little Falls St. in downtown Falls Church City. Anastasiya and Enzo Algarme, founders of Puppatella, have acquired the property, with plans to transform it into a

Creperie/French cafe.

Joint Business Networking

Founders Row is hosting the next Falls Church Chamber Networking Mixer on Tuesday, January 23, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the Club Room. The Asian American Chamber of Commerce will join in this joint networking opportunity. Members may bring guests and prospective members are welcome.

The event is free, but advance reservations are necessary this month and can be made at fallschurchchamber.org.

West Falls Gets a Sweet Addition

The West Falls development has announced an addition, Ice Cream Jubilee. The Washington, DC-based shop expects to open in the Commons central outdoor space in summer 2024. It offers vegan and dairy-free options as well as pup cups. This will be the third location, and will join Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, BurgerFi, and SEOULSPICE in the West Falls project.

Vote For Your Favorite Businesses

Virginia Living magazine is running the 13th annual Best of Virginia survey where leaders can vote on their favorite businesses in the state. There are more than 100 categories in four sections: Food and Drink, Living and Recreation, Services, and Shopping for five regions of the state: Central, Northern, Eastern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwest. All votes count, even those where readers don’t complete the entire ballot. There is a write-in option for all categories – note that the drop-down menus are populated by last year’s top twenty vote-getters.

The survey closes at 11:59 p.m. on January 31 and the issue will go on sale in May.

DOD Move from Falls Church

The Department of Defense has signed a lease for space moving from Skyline property in Falls Church to the Mark Center in Alexandria. Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal for 46,000 SF.

The move was prompted because Skyline Towers couldn’t accommodate the growth needed by the Department of Defense.

Intro to State Government Contracting with SBDC

The Virginia Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is holding a free webinar on Tuesday, January 23, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. about small business opportunities to sell goods and services to the Commonwealth of Virginia and local governments. The workshop will explain the Virginia procurement process (the eVA system) and the benefits of SWaM certification. Chris Ley, Business Service Manager of the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, will lead the session.

The link to the session will be shared upon registration at clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=900440001.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.