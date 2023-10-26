Meridian’s New Associate Principal Reflects on Time at FCCPS and News-Press

Four months ago, Peter Laub became Meridian High School’s new associate principal, a new position in his 12-year-long tenure with Falls Church City Public Schools. His new role comes with past experiences as an assistant principal, English/Journalism teacher, and even a brief stint at the News-Press.

“I’ve always enjoyed learning and helping others learn,” Laub said when asked about the link between his current role at MHS and his former position at the News-Press. “I like taking on the responsibility of mentoring people.”

As an alumnus at Meridian High School (George Mason High School when Laub attended), Laub said working for FCCPS has been “special” due to being able to work and help with people in the city. He credits the current students and teachers being the “best” and “incredibly talented” to his enjoyment as associate principal.

“Falls Church City Public Schools is a great place to work,” Laub said. “Talking about [the] schools and Falls Church with school board members just feels like you’re having a dinner conversation with folks that you know.”

Peter Laub, Meridian’s New Associate Principal and former News-Press employee. (Photo: Peter Laub)

Laub said his former position as assistant principal for three years opened up the possibility to him to take on the role of associate principal, with him recalling that he told the interview panelists that he could do “Falls Church well” if he was hired for the job.

Laub’s involvement in the Little City dates back to when he was 14 years old, delivering papers “up and down” Broad Street for the Falls Church News-Press. On top of delivering, Laub was also tasked with writing brief pieces for the News-Press, and was offered his first job at 16 years old at helping create the paper overall.

“The thing I learned a lot about [was] how newspapers were made, because Nick [Benton] made a newspaper by himself,” Laub said, “which was pretty amazing to watch.”

The News-Press also gave Laub his first full-time job after graduating college, in which he and former managing editor Jody Fellows “digitized” the paper by using computers and online platforms to design pages.

“That was my job and it was a lot of long hours, but it was fun,” Laub said.

When Laub took on the role of assistant principal, Laub said two people inspired him while performing his duties. The first being Ty Byrd, the principal when Laub first joined FCCPS and “led with confidence and with his heart;” the second being Valerie Hardy, Laub’s direct supervisor for two years who was an “incredible role model in the way that she led.”

Throughout his 12 years at Meridian as both teacher and principal, Laub said one important highlight he has experienced was working with students to advocate for a bill in which high school newspapers would receive the same first amendment rights as publications outside of an education setting.

“I went with some students down to the state legislature in Richmond and they spoke in favor of this bill,” Laub said. “I loved leaning into the school’s legacy and the history of it.”

A challenge he has encountered? “Covid,” was Laub’s quick response, as he explained that experiencing school during the pandemic was “brutal.”

When asked what he felt was his “greatest accomplishment” during his time at Meridian, Laub simply stated that he’s just happy he still likes his job, which he said he thinks he’s maintained by switching roles from teacher to principal.

“I think a lot of the kids here help bring me a lot of joy and a lot of success,” Laub said. “Personally, their success is my success as a teacher and administrator…when the school is running well and kids are achieving, I feel like I’ve achieved.”

One important lesson Laub said he has learned while at Meridian was simply put: “Always do the right thing.” By the time his first year as associate principal comes to a close, Laub said he hopes the class of 2024 graduates “feeling proud” and that Meridian continues to be a school that “has an impact on kids.”

“In this business, students are the be-all and end-all,” Laub said. “I’ve learned that [that statement] needs to be at the forefront of everything we do…every question I ask myself every day as I walk in here is ‘What am I doing for students?’”

Author Kylee Toland